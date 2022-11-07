Advanced search
    NGXGROUP   NGNGXGROUP09

THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

(NGXGROUP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
21.00 NGN   +4.48%
04:42aNigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
10/29Nigerian Exchange : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/27Nigerian Exchange : Notification of board approval - q3, 2022 unaudited financial statements
PU
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

11/07/2022 | 04:42am EST
(Lagos, Nigeria 7 November 2022)

RC. 2321

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Woodland Asset Management Company Ltd

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

A company related to a Non-Executive Director, Mr. Patrick

Adebayo Ajayi

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier

0292004857D6LH3G5764

b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNGXGROUP09

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sales of Nigerian Exchange Group Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

567,884 units of shares @

N

20.36 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

567,884 units of shares

-

Price

N

20.36

e)

Date of Transaction

3-4 November, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

Mojisola Adeola

COMPANY SECRETARY

Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street | PO Box 2457, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria | T +234 1 4638333 5 | M +234 700 225 5673 | E contactcenter@ngxgroup.com

Board of Directors

Group Chairman: Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo | GMD/CEO: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON | Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Apollos Ikpobe, Professor

Enase Okonedo, Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere, Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi | Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, Mr. Patrick Ajayi, Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

www.ngxgroup.com

Disclaimer

NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
