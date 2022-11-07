NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

(Lagos, Nigeria 7 November 2022)
RC. 2321
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Woodland Asset Management Company Ltd
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
A company related to a Non-Executive Director, Mr. Patrick
Adebayo Ajayi
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier
0292004857D6LH3G5764
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Ordinary Shares
a)
instrument, type of instrument
|
ISIN: NGNGXGROUP09
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sales of Nigerian Exchange Group Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
567,884 units of shares @
|
Aggregate information
-
567,884 units of shares
-
N
|
e)
Date of Transaction
3-4 November, 2022
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria
Mojisola Adeola
COMPANY SECRETARY
