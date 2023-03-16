Advanced search
    NGXGROUP   NGNGXGROUP09

THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

(NGXGROUP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
28.00 NGN   +4.87%
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

03/16/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
RC. 2321

(Lagos, Nigeria 16 March 2023)

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

THE MIRI STRATEGIC EMERGING MARKETS FUND LP

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Substantial Shareholder

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

Legal Entity Identifier

0292004857D6LH3G5764

b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNGXGROUP09

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Nigerian Exchange Group Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

2,775,472 units of shares @

N

25.67 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

2,775,472 units of shares

-

Price

N

25.67

e)

Date of Transaction

March 14, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

Obehi IKHAGHE

Ag. COMPANY SECRETARY

Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street | PO Box 2457, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria | T +234 1 4638333 5 | M +234 700 225 5673 | E

contactcenter@ngxgroup.com

Board of Directors

Group Chairman: Dr. Umaru Kwairanga | GMD/CEO: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON | Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere, Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi | Non-Executive

Directors: Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, Mr. Patrick Ajayi, Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

www.ngxgroup.com

Disclaimer

NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 18:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
