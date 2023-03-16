NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

RC. 2321
(Lagos, Nigeria 16 March 2023)
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
THE MIRI STRATEGIC EMERGING MARKETS FUND LP
2.
a)
Position/status
Substantial Shareholder
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
|
3.
a)
Name
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
Legal Entity Identifier
0292004857D6LH3G5764
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
Ordinary Shares
a)
Identification Code
ISIN: NGNGXGROUP09
|
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Nigerian Exchange Group Shares
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
2,775,472 units of shares @
|
N
|
25.67 per share
|
Aggregate information
2,775,472 units of shares
-
Price
N
|
25.67
|
e)
Date of Transaction
March 14, 2023
|
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria
|
Obehi IKHAGHE
Ag. COMPANY SECRETARY
Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street | PO Box 2457, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria | T +234 1 4638333 5 | M +234 700 225 5673 | E
contactcenter@ngxgroup.com
Board of Directors
Group Chairman: Dr. Umaru Kwairanga | GMD/CEO: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON | Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere, Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi | Non-Executive
Directors: Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, Mr. Patrick Ajayi, Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail
Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.
www.ngxgroup.com
