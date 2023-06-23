RC. 2321

NOTICE OF THE SIXTY- SECOND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sixty-Second Annual General Meeting of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc will hold at the Event Centre, 20th floor, Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street Lagos, on Friday, 14 July 2023 at 11:00 a.m. prompt to transact the following businesses:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To present the Audited Financial Statements of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. for the year ended 31 December 2022, and the Reports of the Board and the Auditors thereon. To re-elect the following Non-Executive directors that are retiring by rotation; Dr. Umaru Kwairanga; Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi; and Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere. To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the external auditors. Disclosure of the remuneration of Managers of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. To elect/re-elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

6. To approve the appointment of the following persons as Directors of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc:

Mr. Sehinde Adenagbe (Non-Executive Director). Mr. Ademola Babarinde (Non-Executive Director). Mrs. Mosun Belo - Olusoga (Independent Non-Executive Director). Mr. Mohammed Garuba (Non-Executive Director). Mr. Nonso Okpala (Non-Executive Director). Mrs. Fatima Wali- Abdurraham (Independent Non-Executive Director).

7. To consider and if thought fit, pass with or without any modifications as a special resolution, the amendment of Article 24 of the Company's Articles of Association to read that: "The Board may increase the issued share capital of the Company and allot new shares of such amount as it considers expedient, provided that a prior approval to do so has been obtained from Shareholders at a General Meeting."