NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, 19 October 2022

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD AUDIT AND STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Investing Public that emergency meetings of the Board Risk and Audit Committee and the Statutory Audit Committee of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group or the Company) will hold on 24 October 2022 to consider the Q3, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statement of the Company (UFS). Following its consideration and the Board's approval, the Q3, 2022 UFS will be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) and NGX respectively on or before 30 October 2022.

In compliance with Rules 17.17 and 17.18, NGX Issuers Rules and as communicated in our advisory to employees, Directors and other Insiders, a Closed Period commenced on 1 October 2022 and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Q3, 2022 UFS with the Commission and NGX respectively.

Therefore, no Insider of the Company may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of NGX Group until 24 hours after the Q3, 2022 UFS has been filed with the Commission and released to NGX and the investing public.

Thank you.

Mojisola Adeola

Group Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer

Statement on Investors' Relations

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ngxgroup.com/investor-relations/The Company's Investors' Relations Department can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@ngxgroup.com; or telephone on: +234-1-4489363, +234-1-4489373 for any investment related enquiry.

