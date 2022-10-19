Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGXGROUP   NGNGXGROUP09

THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

(NGXGROUP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
20.95 NGN   -0.24%
07:04aNigerian Exchange : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
10/17Nigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
10/12Nigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

10/19/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RC. 2321

Lagos, 19 October 2022

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD AUDIT AND STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Investing Public that emergency meetings of the Board Risk and Audit Committee and the Statutory Audit Committee of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group or the Company) will hold on 24 October 2022 to consider the Q3, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statement of the Company (UFS). Following its consideration and the Board's approval, the Q3, 2022 UFS will be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) and NGX respectively on or before 30 October 2022.

In compliance with Rules 17.17 and 17.18, NGX Issuers Rules and as communicated in our advisory to employees, Directors and other Insiders, a Closed Period commenced on 1 October 2022 and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Q3, 2022 UFS with the Commission and NGX respectively.

Therefore, no Insider of the Company may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of NGX Group until 24 hours after the Q3, 2022 UFS has been filed with the Commission and released to NGX and the investing public.

Thank you.

  1. Mojisola Adeola
    Group Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer

Statement on Investors' Relations

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://ngxgroup.com/investor-relations/The Company's Investors' Relations Department can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@ngxgroup.com; or telephone on: +234-1-4489363, +234-1-4489373 for any investment related enquiry.

Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street | PO Box 2457, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria | T +234 1 4638333 5 | M +234 700 225 5673 | E contactcenter@ngxgroup.com

Board of Directors

Group Chairman: Dr. Umaru Kwairanga | GMD/CEO: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON | Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere, Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi | Non-Executive

Directors: Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, Mr. Patrick Ajayi, Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail,

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

www.ngxgroup.com

Disclaimer

NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 11:02:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
07:04aNigerian Exchange : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
10/17Nigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
10/12Nigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
10/06Nigerian Exchange : Notification of appointment of board chairman and vice chairman and re..
PU
10/04Nigerian Exchange : Notification of resignation of directors
PU
10/04Nigerian Exchange : Resolutions passed at the 2022 annual general meeting of nigerian exch..
PU
09/27Nigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
09/20Nigerian Exchange : Official response to recent media reports
PU
09/12Nigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
09/09Nigerian Exchange : 2021 NGX Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 440 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2021 2 248 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
Net cash 2021 6 986 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 148 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo Chairman
Chidozie Agbapu Director & Member-National Council
Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga Director
Enase Felicia Okonedo Director
Osa Osunde Council Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC5.28%94
CME GROUP INC.-23.72%62 635
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.38%11 182
ASX LIMITED-27.30%8 202
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.33%6 992
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY69.32%6 805