NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

RC. 2321

Lagos Nigeria, 6 October 2022

NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN AND RESIGNATION OF MR. APOLLOS IKPOBE FROM THE BOARD OF NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

The Board of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, at its meeting held on 5 October 2022, appointed Dr. Umaru Kwairanga as the Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and Mr. Oluwole Adeosun as the Vice-Chairman of the Board.

The Board also accepted the resignation of Mr. Apollos Ikpobe as a Director of the Company effective 5 October 2022.

MOJISOLA ADEOLA

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Statement on Investors' Relations

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can

be accessed via this link: https://ngxgroup.com/investor-relations/The Company's Investors'

Relations Department can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@ngxgroup.com; or

telephone on: +234-1-4489363,+234-1-4489373 for any investment related enquiry.

Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street | PO Box 2457, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria | T +234 1 4638333 5 | M +234 700 225 5673 | E contactcenter@ngxgroup.com

Board of Directors

Group Chairman: Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo | GMD/CEO: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON | Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Apollos Ikpobe, Professor Enase Okonedo, Mrs.

Ojinika Olaghere, Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi | Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, Mr. Patrick Ajayi, Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga