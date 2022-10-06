Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    NGXGROUP   NGNGXGROUP09

THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

(NGXGROUP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
21.50 NGN    0.00%
Nigerian Exchange : Notification of appointment of board chairman and vice chairman and resignation of director
PU
Nigerian Exchange : Notification of resignation of directors
PU
Nigerian Exchange : Resolutions passed at the 2022 annual general meeting of nigerian exchange group plc
PU
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

10/06/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
RC. 2321

Lagos Nigeria, 6 October 2022

NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN AND RESIGNATION OF MR. APOLLOS IKPOBE FROM THE BOARD OF NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

The Board of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, at its meeting held on 5 October 2022, appointed Dr. Umaru Kwairanga as the Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and Mr. Oluwole Adeosun as the Vice-Chairman of the Board.

The Board also accepted the resignation of Mr. Apollos Ikpobe as a Director of the Company effective 5 October 2022.

MOJISOLA ADEOLA

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Statement on Investors' Relations

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can

be accessed via this link: https://ngxgroup.com/investor-relations/The Company's Investors'

Relations Department can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@ngxgroup.com; or

telephone on: +234-1-4489363,+234-1-4489373 for any investment related enquiry.

Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street | PO Box 2457, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria | T +234 1 4638333 5 | M +234 700 225 5673 | E contactcenter@ngxgroup.com

Board of Directors

Group Chairman: Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo | GMD/CEO: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON | Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Apollos Ikpobe, Professor Enase Okonedo, Mrs.

Ojinika Olaghere, Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi | Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, Mr. Patrick Ajayi, Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

www.ngxgroup.com

Disclaimer

NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
