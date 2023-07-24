RC. 2321

Lagos, 24 JULY 2023

NOTIFICATION OF EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group or the Company) held on 14 July 2023 and the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors, the Committees of the Board are being reconstituted. Therefore, an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 25 July 2023.

In addition to the proposed reconstitution of the Committees, the Board will also consider NGX Group's Q2, Unaudited Financial Statements (Q2, UFS) for the period ended 30 June 2023 and a proposal with respect to the payment of interim dividends to its shareholders at the meeting.

As communicated in our earlier advisory to employees, Directors and other insiders, the Company's Closed Period commenced on 1 July 2023 and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Q2, UFS with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) respectively.

Therefore, no Insider of the Company may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of NGX Group until 24 hours after the Q2, UFS for the period ended 30 June 2023 has been filed with the SEC and released to NGX and the investing public.

