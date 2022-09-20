NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO RECENT MEDIA REPORTS

The material misstatements and the NGX Group's responses are detailed as follows:

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc ("NGX Group" or "Company") (and its subsidiaries) is and remains committed to the highest level of corporate governance with the overriding interest of maximising value for its shareholders. While it is the Company's practice to refrain from commenting on frivolous and malicious rumours, we believe it is in the interest of the investing public to correct the errors/misstatements in recent media reports following the release of the Company's notice for its upcoming annual general meeting. Note that its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 2021 were released in March 2022.

the fixed cap per employee and availability of the pool. The other half relates to deferred bonus under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP), which is earned when eligible employees meet set performance standards annually. Neither the DBP nor the ESPP are gifts to the employees. Both are multi-year plans.

Dividend Policy : Despite the demutualisation and restructuring of NSE at the height of the COVID- 19 pandemic and its ravaging impact on the economy, NGX Group, as a testament of its commitment to its shareholders and in readiness of providing returns to them in a sustainable manner, has published its dividend policy on its website to assist investors and the general public in understanding its value proposition. It is important to stress that as at 2020, when the Company was still a mutual entity, it was not permitted under extant laws to declare a dividend pursuant to the 2020 Audited Financial Statements. It bears emphasising that the demutualisation was completed in March 2021 and the listing in October 2021, which effectively means that the NGX

Group's first full year of operations post demutualisation and as a public company is 2022. This will be reflected in the 2022 Audited Financials in due course. Proposed Capital Raise : The Company intends to raise additional capital of up to NGN35,000,000,000 to fund (i) the business expansion; (ii) the growth phase for existing business lines/investments; and (iii) investments in identified and carefully curated new targets, in line with the Company's and NGX Group's strategy. As captured in the notice of the AGM, the Company does not intend to raise the entire amount in USD.

NGX Group has also identified viable investment opportunities in line with its strategic expansion plans, including deepening investments in the existing portfolio companies to ensure high and steady dividend returns. NGX Group is therefore on course with its long-term strategy which will ensure it provides competitive returns for its investors.

NGX Group would therefore like to assure the investing public that it will continue to uphold the highest corporate governance standards, as it has historically done. We are extremely mindful of due process, our records are verifiable and we are on course with our long-term strategy execution.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer's Rule).

Statement on Investors' Relations

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can

be accessed via this link: https://ngxgroup.com/investor-relations/The Company's Investors'

Relations Department can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@ngxgroup.com; or

telephone on: +234-1-4489363,+234-1-4489373 for any investment related enquiry.

MOJISOLA ADEOLA

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY