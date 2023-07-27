Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

General information

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc ("NGX Group") formerly known as the Nigerian Stock Exchange, was incorporated in Nigeria as a private Exchange Limited by shares on 15 September 1960 as Lagos Stock Exchange and its name was changed to The Nigerian Stock Exchange on 15 December 1977. The Exchange was re-incorporated as a Exchange Limited by Guarantee on 18 December 1990. In 2021, the Nigerian Stock Exchange was fully demutualised changing from a member-ownednot-for-profit entity into a shareholder-owned, profit making entity. This gave rise to a new structure - Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) with subsidiaries - Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Exchange), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX

REGCO), NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO) and several investee companies in its ecosystem.The address of the NGX Group's registered office is Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street, Lagos.

The NGX Group is also listed on the main board of NGX Exchange.

The principal activities of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc ("NGX Group") include investments in the capital market value chain and through its wholly owned subsidiaries; listing and trading securities, licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology, regulation, real estate. Basis of accounting

Statement of compliance

These interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022 ('Last annual financial statements'). They do not include all of the information required of a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis of preparation

These interim financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis and under historical cost convention except for the following items, which are measured on an alternative basis on each reporting date: Investments in debt instruments measured at amortised cost. Equity investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI). The liability for defined benefit obligations recognised as the present value of the defined benefit obligation less the fair value of the plan assets. Trade and other receivables and other liabilities are measurement at amortised cost.

These interim financial statements are presented in naira, which is the NGX Group's functional currency. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise indicated. These interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the NGX Group's board of directors on 25th July, 2023.

3 Use of judgments and estimates

In preparing the Interim Financial Statements, management have made a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated results.

The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the Interim Financial Statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty, were the same as those applied in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.