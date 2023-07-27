Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2023
Index to the consolidated and separate unaudited financial statements
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Table of Content
Pages
Corporate Information
Financial Statements
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
Corporate information
Directors
Dr. Umaru Kwairanga
Chairman (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON
Group Managing Director/ CEO
Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Oluwole Adeosun
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Chidi Agbapu
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Patrick Ajayi
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello - Ismail
Non-Executive Director
Group Company Secretary:
Ms. Obehi Ikhaghe
FRC/2023/PRO/NBA/070/705720
Registered Office:
Nigerian Exchange House
2/4, Customs Street
Marina
Lagos
FRC/2013/0000000000621
Independent Auditor:
Ernst and Young
13th Floor UBA House
57 Marina
Lagos
Nigeria
www.ey.com
RC Number
RC 2321
Tax Identification Number (TIN)
00884470-0001
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
- General information
The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc ("NGX Group") formerly known as the Nigerian Stock Exchange, was incorporated in Nigeria as a private Exchange Limited by shares on 15 September 1960 as Lagos Stock Exchange and its name was changed to The Nigerian Stock Exchange on 15 December 1977. The Exchange was re-incorporated as a Exchange Limited by Guarantee on 18 December 1990. In 2021, the Nigerian Stock Exchange was fully demutualised changing from a member-ownednot-for-profit entity into a shareholder-owned, profit making entity. This gave rise to a new structure - Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) with subsidiaries - Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Exchange), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX
REGCO), NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO) and several investee companies in its ecosystem.The address of the NGX Group's registered office is Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street, Lagos.
The NGX Group is also listed on the main board of NGX Exchange.
The principal activities of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc ("NGX Group") include investments in the capital market value chain and through its wholly owned subsidiaries; listing and trading securities, licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology, regulation, real estate.
- Basis of accounting
- Statement of compliance
These interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022 ('Last annual financial statements'). They do not include all of the information required of a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
- Basis of preparation
These interim financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis and under historical cost convention except for the following items, which are measured on an alternative basis on each reporting date:
- Investments in debt instruments measured at amortised cost.
- Equity investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI).
- The liability for defined benefit obligations recognised as the present value of the defined benefit obligation less the fair value of the plan assets.
- Trade and other receivables and other liabilities are measurement at amortised cost.
These interim financial statements are presented in naira, which is the NGX Group's functional currency. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise indicated. These interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the NGX Group's board of directors on 25th July, 2023.
3 Use of judgments and estimates
In preparing the Interim Financial Statements, management have made a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated results.
The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the Interim Financial Statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty, were the same as those applied in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the six months ended 30 June 2023
Group
Group
Group
Group
Company
Company
Company
Company
Q2
Q2
June
June
Q2
Q2
June
June
In thousands of naira
Note
2023
2022
2023 Ytd
2022 Ytd
2023
2022
2023 Ytd
2022 Ytd
Revenue
4
1,867,907
2,146,707
3,200,059
3,823,254
3,104,523
1,907,199
3,471,687
2,420,268
Revenue
1,867,907
2,146,707
3,200,059
3,823,254
3,104,523
1,907,199
3,471,687
2,420,268
Other income
5
256,824
244,493
490,251
392,481
34,522
67,901
68,804
67,901
Other income
256,824
244,493
490,251
392,481
34,522
67,901
68,804
67,901
Total income
2,124,731
2,391,199
3,690,310
4,215,735
3,139,045
1,975,100
3,540,491
2,488,169
Personnel expense
6
(780,457)
(658,545)
(1,409,416)
(1,354,529)
(148,202)
(135,783)
(283,525)
(272,543)
Operating expenses
7
(632,578)
(662,989)
(1,028,256)
(991,160)
(170,635)
(214,545)
(292,264)
(296,233)
Depreciation and Amortisation
17
(86,927)
(123,376)
(176,604)
(256,937)
(12,811)
(13,457)
(27,766)
(26,955)
Total operating expenses
(1,499,962)
(1,444,910)
(2,614,276)
(2,602,626)
(331,647)
(363,785)
(603,556)
(595,731)
Operating profit/(Loss)
624,769
946,289
1,076,034
1,613,109
2,807,398
1,611,315
2,936,935
1,892,439
Finance cost
(641,632)
(653,425)
(1,207,300)
(1,339,906)
(641,632)
(653,425)
(1,207,300)
(1,339,906)
Profit/(Loss) before investee income
(16,863)
292,864
(131,266)
273,203
2,165,766
957,890
1,729,635
552,533
Share of profit-equity accounted
investees
335,548
574,160
857,246
949,967
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
318,685
867,024
725,981
1,223,170
2,165,766
957,890
1,729,635
552,533
Income tax expense
(93,966)
(212,087)
(281,897)
(403,003)
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) for the year
224,719
654,937
444,083
820,167
2,165,766
957,890
1,729,635
552,533
