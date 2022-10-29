NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022
`
Index to the consolidated and separate unaudited financial statements
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Table of Content
Pages
Corporate Information
1
Financial Statements
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income
2
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position
3
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
4
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
6~15
Directors
Dr. Umaru Kwairanga
Chairman (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. Oluwole Adeosun
Vice Chairman/ Non-Executive Director
Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON
Group Managing Director/ CEO
Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Chidi Agbapu
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Patrick Ajayi
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello - Ismail
Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary:
Mrs. Mojisola Adeola
FRC/2013/NBA/00000004263
Registered Office:
Nigerian Exchange House
2/4, Customs Street
Marina
Lagos
FRC/2013/0000000000621
Independent Auditor:
Ernst and Young
13th Floor UBA House
57 Marina
Lagos
Nigeria
www.ey.com
RC Number
RC 2321
Tax Identification Number (TIN)
00884470-0001
statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the nine months ended 30 September 2022
Group
Group
Group
Group
Company
Company
Company
Company
Q3
Q3
September
September
Q3
Q3
September
September
In thousands of naira
Note
2022
2021
2022 Ytd
2021 Ytd
2022
2021
2022 Ytd
2021 Ytd
Revenue
4
1,151,462
1,732,340
4,974,717
4,387,791
462,423
349,328
2,882,691
2,440,486
Revenue
1,151,462
1,732,340
4,974,717
4,387,791
462,423
349,328
2,882,691
2,440,486
Other income
5
341,139
398,094
733,620
471,829
33,954
574,037
101,855
579,038
Other income
341,139
398,094
733,620
471,829
33,954
574,037
101,855
579,038
Total income
1,492,601
2,130,434
5,708,336
4,859,620
496,377
923,366
2,984,547
3,019,524
Personnel expense
6
(1,509,627)
(841,302)
(2,864,156)
(2,403,390)
(369,035)
(144,829)
(639,584)
(351,357)
Operating expenses
7
(659,258)
(477,719)
(1,650,418)
(1,325,426)
(160,299)
(142,938)
(458,526)
(516,178)
Depreciation and Amortisation
17
(138,263)
(155,780)
(395,200)
(420,498)
(15,480)
(47,876)
(42,435)
(110,408)
Total operating expenses
(2,307,148)
(1,474,801)
(4,909,774)
(4,149,314)
(544,815)
(335,643)
(1,140,546)
(977,943)
Operating profit/(Loss)
(814,547)
655,634
798,562
710,305
(48,438)
587,723
1,844,001
2,041,579
Finance cost
(349,441)
(1,689,347)
(349,441)
(1,689,347)
Profit/(Loss) before investee income
(1,163,988)
655,634
(890,785)
710,305
(397,878)
587,723
154,655
2,041,579
Share of profit-equity accounted
investees
405,196
318,221
1,355,163
1,017,287
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
(758,791)
973,854
464,379
1,727,592
(397,878)
587,723
154,655
2,041,579
Income tax expense
(97,239)
(72,610)
(291,718)
(217,830)
(17,272)
-
(51,817)
-
Profit/(Loss) for the year
(856,031)
901,244
172,661
1,509,762
(415,151)
587,723
102,838
2,041,579
* The unaudited numbers for the company as at 30 September 2021 includes the figures for the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) before the demutualisation
Statement of financial position
As at 30 September 2022
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Notes
Sep-22
Dec-21
Sep-22
Dec-21
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
10
2,454,037
2,248,237
1,253,460
1,097,731
Trade, other receivables
11
703,319
1,658,323
149,732
1,123,164
Prepayment
13
505,758
460,577
183,511
267,822
Investment securities
14
648,583
3,986,512
648,583
1,946,975
Total current assets
4,311,696
8,353,649
3,200,882
5,344,813
Investment securities
14
14,959,812
10,373,491
11,359,586
10,373,490
Investment in associates
15
32,390,544
14,750,630
19,364,881
5,083,910
Investment in subsidiaries
16
-
-
4,138,111
3,738,111
Property, plant and equipment
17
3,791,182
4,209,295
329,422
296,147
Intangible assets
17
99,181
181,875
26,466
31,362
Total non current assets
51,240,718
29,515,290
35,218,466
19,523,021
Total assets
55,552,415
37,868,940
38,419,349
24,867,831
LIABILITIES
Other liabilities
18
3,075,380
2,498,648
548,617
2,335,020
Term Loan
18
13,667,831
-
13,667,831
-
Lease Liabilities
19
34,675
222,623
142,422
142,422
Current tax liabilities
20
217,532
224,725
5,744
24,896
Total current liabilities
16,995,417
2,945,996
14,364,614
2,502,337
Other Liabilities
18
399,103
-
1,584,989
-
Retirement benefit obligations
21
186,367
163,964
25,912
24,496
Provisions
22
405,744
405,744
402,743
402,743
Deferred tax liabilities
23
137,567
238,882
-
-
Total non current liabilities
1,128,780
808,590
2,013,644
427,239
Total liabilities
18,124,198
3,754,586
16,378,257
2,929,576
EQUITY
Share capital
991,070
982,058
991,070
982,058
Retained earnings
36,168,018
31,143,945
21,088,823
20,985,986
Other reserves
269,130
1,988,351
(38,801)
(29,789)
Total equity
37,428,217
34,114,354
22,041,092
21,938,255
Total equity and liabilities
55,552,415
37,868,940
38,419,349
24,867,831
The full financial statements were approved by the Board on 27th October, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON
Mr. Cyril Eigbobo
FRC/2013/IODN/00000001802
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001736
(Group Managing Director and CEO)
(Group Chief Financial Officer)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 17:58:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
Sales 2021
6 440 M
14,7 M
14,7 M
Net income 2021
2 248 M
5,13 M
5,13 M
Net cash 2021
6 986 M
15,9 M
15,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
40 363 M
92,2 M
92,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,98x
Nbr of Employees
205
Free-Float
98,1%
Chart THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.