  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    NGXGROUP   NGNGXGROUP09

THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

(NGXGROUP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
20.55 NGN    0.00%
10/27Nigerian Exchange : Notification of board approval - q3, 2022 unaudited financial statements
PU
10/19Nigerian Exchange : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
10/17Nigerian Exchange : Directors dealings
PU
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/29/2022 | 01:59pm EDT

10/29/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
Nigerian Exchange Group Plc

Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022

`

Index to the consolidated and separate unaudited financial statements

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Table of Content

Pages

Corporate Information

1

Financial Statements

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position

3

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements

6~15

Corporate information

Directors

Dr. Umaru Kwairanga

Chairman (Non-Executive Director)

Mr. Oluwole Adeosun

Vice Chairman/ Non-Executive Director

Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON

Group Managing Director/ CEO

Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Chidi Agbapu

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Patrick Ajayi

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello - Ismail

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary:

Mrs. Mojisola Adeola

FRC/2013/NBA/00000004263

Registered Office:

Nigerian Exchange House

2/4, Customs Street

Marina

Lagos

FRC/2013/0000000000621

Independent Auditor:

Ernst and Young

13th Floor UBA House

57 Marina

Lagos

Nigeria

www.ey.com

RC Number

RC 2321

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

00884470-0001

1

statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the nine months ended 30 September 2022

Group

Group

Group

Group

Company

Company

Company

Company

Q3

Q3

September

September

Q3

Q3

September

September

In thousands of naira

Note

2022

2021

2022 Ytd

2021 Ytd

2022

2021

2022 Ytd

2021 Ytd

Revenue

4

1,151,462

1,732,340

4,974,717

4,387,791

462,423

349,328

2,882,691

2,440,486

Revenue

1,151,462

1,732,340

4,974,717

4,387,791

462,423

349,328

2,882,691

2,440,486

Other income

5

341,139

398,094

733,620

471,829

33,954

574,037

101,855

579,038

Other income

341,139

398,094

733,620

471,829

33,954

574,037

101,855

579,038

Total income

1,492,601

2,130,434

5,708,336

4,859,620

496,377

923,366

2,984,547

3,019,524

Personnel expense

6

(1,509,627)

(841,302)

(2,864,156)

(2,403,390)

(369,035)

(144,829)

(639,584)

(351,357)

Operating expenses

7

(659,258)

(477,719)

(1,650,418)

(1,325,426)

(160,299)

(142,938)

(458,526)

(516,178)

Depreciation and Amortisation

17

(138,263)

(155,780)

(395,200)

(420,498)

(15,480)

(47,876)

(42,435)

(110,408)

Total operating expenses

(2,307,148)

(1,474,801)

(4,909,774)

(4,149,314)

(544,815)

(335,643)

(1,140,546)

(977,943)

Operating profit/(Loss)

(814,547)

655,634

798,562

710,305

(48,438)

587,723

1,844,001

2,041,579

Finance cost

(349,441)

(1,689,347)

(349,441)

(1,689,347)

Profit/(Loss) before investee income

(1,163,988)

655,634

(890,785)

710,305

(397,878)

587,723

154,655

2,041,579

Share of profit-equity accounted

investees

405,196

318,221

1,355,163

1,017,287

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) before income tax

(758,791)

973,854

464,379

1,727,592

(397,878)

587,723

154,655

2,041,579

Income tax expense

(97,239)

(72,610)

(291,718)

(217,830)

(17,272)

-

(51,817)

-

Profit/(Loss) for the year

(856,031)

901,244

172,661

1,509,762

(415,151)

587,723

102,838

2,041,579

* The unaudited numbers for the company as at 30 September 2021 includes the figures for the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) before the demutualisation

2

Statement of financial position

As at 30 September 2022

Group

Group

Company

Company

In thousands of naira

Notes

Sep-22

Dec-21

Sep-22

Dec-21

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

10

2,454,037

2,248,237

1,253,460

1,097,731

Trade, other receivables

11

703,319

1,658,323

149,732

1,123,164

Prepayment

13

505,758

460,577

183,511

267,822

Investment securities

14

648,583

3,986,512

648,583

1,946,975

Total current assets

4,311,696

8,353,649

3,200,882

5,344,813

Investment securities

14

14,959,812

10,373,491

11,359,586

10,373,490

Investment in associates

15

32,390,544

14,750,630

19,364,881

5,083,910

Investment in subsidiaries

16

-

-

4,138,111

3,738,111

Property, plant and equipment

17

3,791,182

4,209,295

329,422

296,147

Intangible assets

17

99,181

181,875

26,466

31,362

Total non current assets

51,240,718

29,515,290

35,218,466

19,523,021

Total assets

55,552,415

37,868,940

38,419,349

24,867,831

LIABILITIES

Other liabilities

18

3,075,380

2,498,648

548,617

2,335,020

Term Loan

18

13,667,831

-

13,667,831

-

Lease Liabilities

19

34,675

222,623

142,422

142,422

Current tax liabilities

20

217,532

224,725

5,744

24,896

Total current liabilities

16,995,417

2,945,996

14,364,614

2,502,337

Other Liabilities

18

399,103

-

1,584,989

-

Retirement benefit obligations

21

186,367

163,964

25,912

24,496

Provisions

22

405,744

405,744

402,743

402,743

Deferred tax liabilities

23

137,567

238,882

-

-

Total non current liabilities

1,128,780

808,590

2,013,644

427,239

Total liabilities

18,124,198

3,754,586

16,378,257

2,929,576

EQUITY

Share capital

991,070

982,058

991,070

982,058

Retained earnings

36,168,018

31,143,945

21,088,823

20,985,986

Other reserves

269,130

1,988,351

(38,801)

(29,789)

Total equity

37,428,217

34,114,354

22,041,092

21,938,255

Total equity and liabilities

55,552,415

37,868,940

38,419,349

24,867,831

The full financial statements were approved by the Board on 27th October, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON

Mr. Cyril Eigbobo

FRC/2013/IODN/00000001802

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001736

(Group Managing Director and CEO)

(Group Chief Financial Officer)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 17:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
