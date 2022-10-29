NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the nine months ended 30 September 2022

Group Group Group Group Company Company Company Company Q3 Q3 September September Q3 Q3 September September In thousands of naira Note 2022 2021 2022 Ytd 2021 Ytd 2022 2021 2022 Ytd 2021 Ytd Revenue 4 1,151,462 1,732,340 4,974,717 4,387,791 462,423 349,328 2,882,691 2,440,486 Revenue 1,151,462 1,732,340 4,974,717 4,387,791 462,423 349,328 2,882,691 2,440,486 Other income 5 341,139 398,094 733,620 471,829 33,954 574,037 101,855 579,038 Other income 341,139 398,094 733,620 471,829 33,954 574,037 101,855 579,038 Total income 1,492,601 2,130,434 5,708,336 4,859,620 496,377 923,366 2,984,547 3,019,524 Personnel expense 6 (1,509,627) (841,302) (2,864,156) (2,403,390) (369,035) (144,829) (639,584) (351,357) Operating expenses 7 (659,258) (477,719) (1,650,418) (1,325,426) (160,299) (142,938) (458,526) (516,178) Depreciation and Amortisation 17 (138,263) (155,780) (395,200) (420,498) (15,480) (47,876) (42,435) (110,408) Total operating expenses (2,307,148) (1,474,801) (4,909,774) (4,149,314) (544,815) (335,643) (1,140,546) (977,943) Operating profit/(Loss) (814,547) 655,634 798,562 710,305 (48,438) 587,723 1,844,001 2,041,579 Finance cost (349,441) (1,689,347) (349,441) (1,689,347) Profit/(Loss) before investee income (1,163,988) 655,634 (890,785) 710,305 (397,878) 587,723 154,655 2,041,579 Share of profit-equity accounted investees 405,196 318,221 1,355,163 1,017,287 - - - - Profit/(Loss) before income tax (758,791) 973,854 464,379 1,727,592 (397,878) 587,723 154,655 2,041,579 Income tax expense (97,239) (72,610) (291,718) (217,830) (17,272) - (51,817) - Profit/(Loss) for the year (856,031) 901,244 172,661 1,509,762 (415,151) 587,723 102,838 2,041,579

* The unaudited numbers for the company as at 30 September 2021 includes the figures for the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) before the demutualisation