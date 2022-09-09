No results for this search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGXGROUP   NGNGXGROUP09

THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

(NGXGROUP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
20.00 NGN   +1.01%
11:00aNIGERIAN EXCHANGE : 2021 NGX Annual Report
PU
06:30aNIGERIAN EXCHANGE : 2022 NGX AR Proxy Form final
PU
09/08NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigerian Exchange : 2021 NGX Annual Report

09/09/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Annual Report & Accounts 2021

BUILDING OUR MARKET CAPACITY FOR GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS

www.ngxgroup.com

BUILDING OUR MARKET CAPACITY FOR GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS

Financial literacy and inclusiveness across our continental borderlines will open up the market and create integration opportunities that offers convergent strength for global competitiveness.

Contents

Our Vision And Mission Statement

3

Notice of the 61st Annual General Meeting

4

President's Statement

10

CEO's Statement

14

2021 Strategy Report

19

Key Strategic Highlights

22

2021 Group Financial Highlights

32

Enterprise Risk Management

33

2021 Report On NGX Group Internal Control System

39

2021 Annual Information Security Report

43

Special Feature: Investor Relations Report

45

2021 Annual Compliance And Ethics Report

47

Board Evaluation Report

51

Directors' Report

53

Corporate Governance Report

64

Statement of Compliance with NGX Limited's Listing Rules

73

Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities in relation

74

to the Financial Statements

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements

75

Statutory Audit Committee's Report

76

Independent Auditor's Report

77

Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Comprehensive Income

79

Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Financial Position

80

Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Changes In Equity

81

Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Cash Flows

82

Notes To The Consolidated And Separate Financial Statements

83

Value Added Statement

136

Five Year Financial Summary

137

Moments

139

Group Executive Committee & Management Committee

142

Proxy Form

143

02

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

OUR

MISSI N

To provide investors and

businesses a reliable, efﬁcient and adaptable exchange hub, to save and access capital

OUR

VISI N

To be Africa's preferred

exchange hub

03

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 440 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2021 2 248 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net cash 2021 6 986 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 282 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo Chairman
Chidozie Agbapu Director & Member-National Council
Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga Director
Enase Felicia Okonedo Director
Osa Osunde Council Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC0.50%92
CME GROUP INC.-11.59%72 599
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-33.47%13 618
ASX LIMITED-19.34%9 789
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.92%7 655
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 613