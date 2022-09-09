Nigerian Exchange : 2021 NGX Annual Report

Annual Report & Accounts 2021
BUILDING OUR MARKET CAPACITY FOR GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS
Financial literacy and inclusiveness across our continental borderlines will open up the market and create integration opportunities that offers convergent strength for global competitiveness.
Contents
Our Vision And Mission Statement
Notice of the 61st Annual General Meeting
President's Statement
CEO's Statement
2021 Strategy Report
Key Strategic Highlights
2021 Group Financial Highlights
Enterprise Risk Management
2021 Report On NGX Group Internal Control System
2021 Annual Information Security Report
Special Feature: Investor Relations Report
2021 Annual Compliance And Ethics Report
Board Evaluation Report
Directors' Report
Corporate Governance Report
Statement of Compliance with NGX Limited's Listing Rules
Statement Of Directors' Responsibilities in relation
to the Financial Statements
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements
Statutory Audit Committee's Report
Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Financial Position
Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Changes In Equity
Consolidated And Separate Statement Of Cash Flows
Notes To The Consolidated And Separate Financial Statements
Value Added Statement
Five Year Financial Summary
Moments
Group Executive Committee & Management Committee
Proxy Form
OUR
MISSI N
To provide investors and
businesses a reliable, efﬁcient and adaptable exchange hub, to save and access capital
VISI N
To be Africa's preferred
exchange hub
