Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in oil and meal and processed food businesses, processed oil and fat business as well as fine chemicals business. The Company has three segments. The Oil and Meal and Processed Food business is mainly engaged in manufacturing and sales of edible oils for house hold use, edible oils for commercial use, edible oils for food processing, oil meals, food soybeans, wellness food, soy protein and tofu and others. The Processed Oil and Fat business is mainly engaged in manufacturing and sales of processed palm products, fats and oils for chocolate, margarine, shortenings and chocolate related products, etc. The Fine Chemicals business is mainly engaged in manufacturing and sales of raw materials for cosmetics, chemical products, medium chain triglyceride (MCT), lecithin, tocopherols, detergents, sterilizing detergents and surfactants. Other business includes information related services, sales promotions and others.

Sector Food Processing