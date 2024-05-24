The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Summary of Financial Results for FY2023

Summary of Financial Results for FY2023 and Earnings Forecast for FY2024

■Financial Results for FY2023

  • Consolidated net sales decreased year on year to 513.5 billion yen, whereas consolidated operating profit increased year on year to 20.8 billion yen.
    • Domestic oil and fat sales decreased year on year, with a slight decline in sales volume, mainly because of lower sales prices affected by raw material prices, as well as a decline in sales volume of meal due to reduced crushing volume. Profits increased year on year thanks to successfully establishing appropriate sales prices and to the fact that the decline in sales prices was more limited than that of the decline in costs.
    • Overseas processed oil and fat posted lower sales and profits than a year ago due to lower sales prices, lower refining margin as well as the effects from mark-to-market valuation on futures and other products, despite increased sales volume.

■Earnings Forecast for FY2024

  • Higher consolidated net sales of 535.0 billion yen and consolidated operating profit of 21.0 billion yen (the same level as FY2023).
    • Consolidated net sales are expected to increase due to higher sales volume in domestic oil and fat and higher unit sales prices in overseas processed oil and fat.
    • Consolidated operating profit is expected to be on par with the previous year thanks to increased profits from processed oil and fat as well as processed food and materials, despite decreased profits from oil and meal.
      • Domestic oil and fat sales volume is expected to increase, but profit is expected to decrease due to lower gross profit per unit, deteriorating cost of olive oil and higher SG&A expenses.
      • Overseas processed oil and fat is expected to post higher profit due to improved gross profit per unit reflecting higher unit sales prices and effects from mark-to-market valuation on palm oil transactions. Processed food and materials is also expected to post higher profits due to increased MCT sales volume and lower raw material costs.

Overview of Financial Results for FY2023

(Billion yen)

FY2023 results

FY2022 results

YoY change

Amount

Percentage

Net sales

513.5

556.5

(43.0)

(7.7)%

Operating profit

20.8

16.1

+4.6

+28.8%

Operating profit

4.1%

2.9%

+1.1pts

margin

Ordinary profit

20.0

16.2

+3.7

+23.3%

Profit attributable to

15.1

11.1

+3.9

+35.8%

owners of parent

Earnings Forecast

for FY2023

(Disclosed in

February)

510.0

20.5

4.0%

19.5

13.5

* Amounts of less than 0.1 billion yen are rounded down.

FY2023 Results by Business Segment (Net Sales and Operating Profit)

(Billion yen)

FY2023 results

FY2022 results

YoY change

Amount

Percentage

Net sales

513.5

556.5

(43.0)

(7.7)%

Oil and Fat

421.9

468.3

(46.4)

(9.9)%

Oil and Meal

317.9

350.3

(32.3)

(9.2)%

Processed Oil and Fat

103.9

118.0

(14.0)

(11.9)%

Processed Food and Materials

70.1

65.1

+5.0

+7.7%

Fine Chemical

18.8

20.4

(1.5)

(7.7)%

Other/Adjustments

2.5

2.6

(0.0)

(2.5)%

Operating profit

20.8

16.1

+4.6

+28.8%

Oil and Fat

18.9

14.6

+4.3

+29.8%

Oil and Meal

14.4

9.0

+5.3

+59.2%

Processed Oil and Fat

4.5

5.5

(1.0)

(18.5)%

Processed Food and Materials

0.9

0.5

+0.4

+85.7%

Fine Chemical

1.2

1.3

(0.1)

(12.8)%

Other/Adjustments

(0.3)

(0.3)

+0.0

* Amounts of less than 0.1 billion yen are rounded down.

Change in FY2023 Operating Profit by Business Segment

■Oil and Meal

(Billion yen)

  • Operating profit increased year on year thanks to successfully establishing appropriate sales prices and the fact that the decline in sales prices was more limited than the decline in costs.

Domestic oil and fat +5.50

+19.55

(11.45)

(0.60)

14.4

9.0

(2.00)

(0.10)

(0.00)

FY2022

Cost factors

Unit sales price

Sales volume

SG&A expenses,

Subsidiaries

Consolidation

FY2023

factors

factors

other

adjustments, other

Breakdown of cost factors

Soybean

+6.50 [C&F+12.50, foreign exchange (6.55), meal sales +0.55]

Rapeseed

+23.30 [C&F+29.70, foreign exchange (6.10), meal sales (0.30)]

Other products &

(10.25)

manufacturing costs

Breakdown of unit sales price factors

Commercial-use and

(11.50)

processing-use

Household-use

+0.05

Breakdown of sales volume factors

Commercial-use

+0.10

and processing-use

Household-use

(0.70)

YoY Change in sales volume

Commercial-use

+0.3

and processing-use

Household-use

(4.1)

Change in FY2023 Operating Profit by Business Segment

■Processed Oil and Fat

(Billion yen)

  • Sales and profit decreased due to lower sales prices, lower refining margin as well as the effects from mark-to-market valuation on futures and other products, despite increased sales volume.

Overseas processed oil and fat (2.30)

ISF (Malaysia) (2.60)

+13.25

5.5

2.30

0.10

0.30

+1.30

+0.00

4.5

(16.00)

(2.25)

FY2022

Cost factors Unit sales price

Sales volume

SG&A

Mark-to-market

ISF Italy

Domestic

Consolidation

FY2023

factors

factors

expenses,

valuation on palm

ISF Shanghai

processed oil

adjustments,

other

oil transactions

and fat

other

Breakdown of cost factors

Raw materials costs

+13.70

Manufacturing costs,

(0.45)

other

Breakdown of unit sales price factors

Specialty fats

(6.20)

Other (9.80)

Breakdown of sales volume factors

Specialty fats

+0.50

Other

+1.80

Breakdown of mark-to-market valuation

FY2022 +1.45

FY2023 (0.80)

YoY change in sales volume

of specialty fats

+13

Change in FY2023 Operating Profit by Business Segment

(Billion yen)

■Processed Food and Materials

■Fine Chemical

  • Operating profit increased year on year due to higher sales volume and improved gross profit per unit of chocolate.
  • Operating profit decreased year on year mainly due to lower sales volumes of our European subsidiary.

+0.70

(0.05)

+0.05 0.9

(0.25) (0.00)

0.5

1.3

+0.00

(0.15) (0.00)

1.2

FY2022

Chocolate Seasoning Functional

Soybean

Consolidation

FY2023

materials

materials

adjustments,

and foods

and foods

other

FY2022

Fine chemical

Environment

Consolidation

FY2023

and hygiene-

products

adjustments,

related

other

products

MCT net sales

7.1 [+0.9 YoY]

Raw materials for cosmetics net sales

9.8 [(0.4) YoY]

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Cash Flows

■Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

(Billion yen)

Items

End of March

End of March

Change

2024

2023

Total assets

374.4

+18.9

393.3

Current assets

232.7

233.5

(0.8)

Non-current assets

160.5

140.8

+19.7

Total liabilities

200.8

203.0

(2.2)

Interest-bearing liabilities

96.9

105.8

(8.8)

Other liabilities

103.8

97.2

+6.6

Total net assets

192.5

171.4

+21.1

Items

End of March

End of March

2024

2023

Equity ratio

46.4%

43.4%

Net D/E ratio

0.42

0.57

  • Interest-bearingliabilities decreased due to improved operating cash flows.
  • Indicators for financial soundness improved due to an increase in profit and a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities.

■Cash Flows

Items

FY2023

FY2022

Change

results

results

Operating cash flows

+36.7

+0.3

+36.3

Profit before income taxes

+21.1

+15.3

+5.8

Depreciation

+9.2

+9.3

(0.1)

Decrease (increase) in working capital

+4.4

(24.9)

+29.4

Investing cash flows

(16.0)

(6.1)

(9.9)

Financing cash flows

(14.5)

+6.3

(20.9)

  • Working capital reduced due to a decrease in inventories caused by a drop in raw material costs and decrease in in-stock volume.
  • Operating cash flows turned substantially positive due to a decrease in working capital as well as an increase in profit.
    * Amounts of less than 0.1 billion yen are rounded down.

FY2024 Forecast

