The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.
FY2023
Financial Results Briefing
May 17, 2024
Summary of Financial Results for FY2023
3
Summary of Financial Results for FY2023 and Earnings Forecast for FY2024
■Financial Results for FY2023
- Consolidated net sales decreased year on year to 513.5 billion yen, whereas consolidated operating profit increased year on year to 20.8 billion yen.
- Domestic oil and fat sales decreased year on year, with a slight decline in sales volume, mainly because of lower sales prices affected by raw material prices, as well as a decline in sales volume of meal due to reduced crushing volume. Profits increased year on year thanks to successfully establishing appropriate sales prices and to the fact that the decline in sales prices was more limited than that of the decline in costs.
- Overseas processed oil and fat posted lower sales and profits than a year ago due to lower sales prices, lower refining margin as well as the effects from mark-to-market valuation on futures and other products, despite increased sales volume.
■Earnings Forecast for FY2024
- Higher consolidated net sales of 535.0 billion yen and consolidated operating profit of 21.0 billion yen (the same level as FY2023).
- Consolidated net sales are expected to increase due to higher sales volume in domestic oil and fat and higher unit sales prices in overseas processed oil and fat.
- Consolidated operating profit is expected to be on par with the previous year thanks to increased profits from processed oil and fat as well as processed food and materials, despite decreased profits from oil and meal.
- Domestic oil and fat sales volume is expected to increase, but profit is expected to decrease due to lower gross profit per unit, deteriorating cost of olive oil and higher SG&A expenses.
- Overseas processed oil and fat is expected to post higher profit due to improved gross profit per unit reflecting higher unit sales prices and effects from mark-to-market valuation on palm oil transactions. Processed food and materials is also expected to post higher profits due to increased MCT sales volume and lower raw material costs.
Overview of Financial Results for FY2023
4
(Billion yen)
FY2023 results
FY2022 results
YoY change
Amount
Percentage
Net sales
513.5
556.5
(43.0)
(7.7)%
Operating profit
20.8
16.1
+4.6
+28.8%
Operating profit
4.1%
2.9%
ー
+1.1pts
margin
Ordinary profit
20.0
16.2
+3.7
+23.3%
Profit attributable to
15.1
11.1
+3.9
+35.8%
owners of parent
Earnings Forecast
for FY2023
(Disclosed in
February)
510.0
20.5
4.0%
19.5
13.5
* Amounts of less than 0.1 billion yen are rounded down.
5
FY2023 Results by Business Segment (Net Sales and Operating Profit)
(Billion yen)
FY2023 results
FY2022 results
YoY change
Amount
Percentage
Net sales
513.5
556.5
(43.0)
(7.7)%
Oil and Fat
421.9
468.3
(46.4)
(9.9)%
Oil and Meal
317.9
350.3
(32.3)
(9.2)%
Processed Oil and Fat
103.9
118.0
(14.0)
(11.9)%
Processed Food and Materials
70.1
65.1
+5.0
+7.7%
Fine Chemical
18.8
20.4
(1.5)
(7.7)%
Other/Adjustments
2.5
2.6
(0.0)
(2.5)%
Operating profit
20.8
16.1
+4.6
+28.8%
Oil and Fat
18.9
14.6
+4.3
+29.8%
Oil and Meal
14.4
9.0
+5.3
+59.2%
Processed Oil and Fat
4.5
5.5
(1.0)
(18.5)%
Processed Food and Materials
0.9
0.5
+0.4
+85.7%
Fine Chemical
1.2
1.3
(0.1)
(12.8)%
Other/Adjustments
(0.3)
(0.3)
+0.0
―
* Amounts of less than 0.1 billion yen are rounded down.
Change in FY2023 Operating Profit by Business Segment
■Oil and Meal
6
(Billion yen)
- Operating profit increased year on year thanks to successfully establishing appropriate sales prices and the fact that the decline in sales prices was more limited than the decline in costs.
Domestic oil and fat +5.50
+19.55
(11.45)
(0.60)
14.4
9.0
(2.00)
(0.10)
(0.00)
FY2022
Cost factors
Unit sales price
Sales volume
SG&A expenses,
Subsidiaries
Consolidation
FY2023
factors
factors
other
adjustments, other
Breakdown of cost factors
Soybean
+6.50 [C&F+12.50, foreign exchange (6.55), meal sales +0.55]
Rapeseed
+23.30 [C&F+29.70, foreign exchange (6.10), meal sales (0.30)]
Other products &
(10.25)
manufacturing costs
Breakdown of unit sales price factors
Commercial-use and
(11.50)
processing-use
Household-use
+0.05
Breakdown of sales volume factors
Commercial-use
+0.10
and processing-use
Household-use
(0.70)
YoY Change in sales volume
Commercial-use
+0.3％
and processing-use
Household-use
(4.1)％
Change in FY2023 Operating Profit by Business Segment
■Processed Oil and Fat
7
(Billion yen)
- Sales and profit decreased due to lower sales prices, lower refining margin as well as the effects from mark-to-market valuation on futures and other products, despite increased sales volume.
Overseas processed oil and fat (2.30)
ISF (Malaysia) (2.60)
+13.25
5.5
＋2.30
＋0.10
＋0.30
+1.30
+0.00
4.5
(16.00)
(2.25)
FY2022
Cost factors Unit sales price
Sales volume
SG&A
Mark-to-market
ISF Italy
Domestic
Consolidation
FY2023
factors
factors
expenses,
valuation on palm
ISF Shanghai
processed oil
adjustments,
other
oil transactions
and fat
other
Breakdown of cost factors
Raw materials costs
+13.70
Manufacturing costs,
(0.45)
other
Breakdown of unit sales price factors
Specialty fats
(6.20)
Other (9.80)
Breakdown of sales volume factors
Specialty fats
+0.50
Other
+1.80
Breakdown of mark-to-market valuation
FY2022 +1.45
FY2023 (0.80)
YoY change in sales volume
of specialty fats
+13％
Change in FY2023 Operating Profit by Business Segment
8
(Billion yen)
■Processed Food and Materials
■Fine Chemical
- Operating profit increased year on year due to higher sales volume and improved gross profit per unit of chocolate.
- Operating profit decreased year on year mainly due to lower sales volumes of our European subsidiary.
+0.70
(0.05)
+0.05 0.9
(0.25) (0.00)
0.5
1.3
+0.00
(0.15) (0.00)
1.2
FY2022
Chocolate Seasoning Functional
Soybean
Consolidation
FY2023
materials
materials
adjustments,
and foods
and foods
other
FY2022
Fine chemical
Environment
Consolidation
FY2023
and hygiene-
products
adjustments,
related
other
products
MCT net sales
7.1 [+0.9 YoY]
Raw materials for cosmetics net sales
9.8 [(0.4) YoY]
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Cash Flows
■Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
(Billion yen)
Items
End of March
End of March
Change
2024
2023
Total assets
374.4
+18.9
393.3
Current assets
232.7
233.5
(0.8)
Non-current assets
160.5
140.8
+19.7
Total liabilities
200.8
203.0
(2.2)
Interest-bearing liabilities
96.9
105.8
(8.8)
Other liabilities
103.8
97.2
+6.6
Total net assets
192.5
171.4
+21.1
Items
End of March
End of March
2024
2023
Equity ratio
46.4%
43.4%
Net D/E ratio
0.42
0.57
- Interest-bearingliabilities decreased due to improved operating cash flows.
- Indicators for financial soundness improved due to an increase in profit and a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities.
■Cash Flows
Items
FY2023
FY2022
Change
results
results
Operating cash flows
+36.7
+0.3
+36.3
Profit before income taxes
+21.1
+15.3
+5.8
Depreciation
+9.2
+9.3
(0.1)
Decrease (increase) in working capital
+4.4
(24.9)
+29.4
Investing cash flows
(16.0)
(6.1)
(9.9)
Financing cash flows
(14.5)
+6.3
(20.9)
- Working capital reduced due to a decrease in inventories caused by a drop in raw material costs and decrease in in-stock volume.
- Operating cash flows turned substantially positive due to a decrease in working capital as well as an increase in profit.
* Amounts of less than 0.1 billion yen are rounded down.
FY2024 Forecast
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 08:03:03 UTC.