These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising out of the translations.

(Securities Code 2602) Date of transmission: June 4, 2024 Commencement date of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Takahisa Kuno

Representative Director and President

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

1-23-1, Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo,

Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 152ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We cordially announce that the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide information electronically in accordance with Article 325-3 of the Companies Act, which stipulates the matters for electronic provision. Please access the Company's website below to view this information.

The Company's website: https://www.nisshin-oillio.com/english/inv/ir_news/

In addition to the above website, the Company has also disclosed matters for electronic provision on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the below TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search), enter and search for the issue name (Company name) or securities code (2602), then select "Basic information" or "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

TSE website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are unable to attend the meeting, your voting rights can be exercised in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, refer to Guide to Exercising Voting Rights described below, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.