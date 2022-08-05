Nisshin OilliO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Executive Officer, General Manager of Financial Dept.
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
138,224
45.2
4,967
50.0
5,036
27.6
4,395
56.1
June 30, 2021
95,175
17.4
3,311
(29.3)
3,948
(17.9)
2,815
(16.7)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥
9,325
million
[
130.8%]
¥
4,039
million
[
24.0%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
135.61
-
June 30, 2021
86.88
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
370,597
171,798
44.0
March 31, 2022
344,506
164,314
45.3
(Reference) Equity:
As of June 30, 2022:
¥
163,104 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥
156,225 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
-
45.00
-
45.00
90.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
45.00
-
45.00
90.00
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
500,000
15.5
13,000
11.4
13,300
5.1
9,200
7.0
283.88
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Note: For details, see p. 17 under "Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements"
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022:
33,716,257
shares
March 31, 2022:
33,716,257
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2022:
1,307,732
shares
March 31, 2022:
1,307,629
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
32,408,568
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
32,404,956
shares
* The Company's shares held by the Trust Account for Stock Delivery to Directors are included in treasury shares.
Explanation of the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other notes: The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and are not intended as a promise by the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results,
Explanation of the Forecast Data, including Consolidated Results Forecast" on page 10 for the conditions that form the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cautions concerning the use of the forecast of financial results.
The Company will hold a financial results briefing to analysts and institutional investors via Web conference (audio only) on Friday, August 05, 2022. Language used: Japanese.
Supplementary Materials will be posted on the Company's website on the same day as the briefing.
[Reference]
Table of Contents
Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results ………………………………………….………....… 5
Overview of Business Performance …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 5
Overview of Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………………….………………………... 10
Explanation of the Forecast Data, including Consolidated Results Forecast ……………………………………………... 10
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes …………………………………………………….……...………12
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income …………………………………….…… 14
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………… 16
Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………… 17 Notes on going concern assumption ………………………………………………………………………………………………17
Notes on any significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity ……………………………………… 17 Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated
financial statements………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 Additional information ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………17
Segment information ………………………………………………….……………………………………………………………………… 18 Revenue recognition ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20
1. Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
Any forward-looking statement herein are based on management's judgment as of June 30, 2022.
(1) Overview of Business Performance
During the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, signs of recovery surfaced in consumer spending and certain other sectors. This occurred against the backdrop of reduced impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, caused disruption and insecurity in the supply chain for energy and grain. The expanding gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates, meanwhile, produced a swift advance in the depreciation of the yen. Such factors led to steep rises in energy and raw materials prices, raising concerns about potential decline in corporate profits and consumer confidence.
The overall global economy also continues to gradually recover from the stagnant business activity caused by COVID-19. However, with the persistent pressure of rising international tensions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and suppressed economic activity in China, there is uncertainty linked to the risks of an economic downturn caused by monetary tightening and higher prices in countries worldwide.
Within this environment, the Group continues to mobilize its core policy, "Transform ourselves into a corporate group that continuously creates diverse value through customer centricity," in advancing the "Value Up+" medium-term management plan (FY2021-FY2024). This includes accelerating its growth route with the creation of shared values in six priority sectors as the drivers to growth, while leveraging the "Natural Power of Plants" as the basis for value creation. The aim is to sustain growth through cultivation of diverse values to be shared with society.
As a result, the consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 were as detailed below.
(Million yen)
Three months ended
Three months
Change
YoY (%)
June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2022
Net sales
95,175
138,224
+43,048
145.2%
Operating profit
3,311
4,967
+1,655
150.0%
Ordinary profit
3,948
5,036
+1,088
127.6%
Profit attributable to
2,815
4,395
+1,579
156.1%
owners of parent
Overview by Segment
<< Oil and Fat >>
In the oil and fat segment, there was a redoubled steep rise in raw materials prices. Key factors behind this included the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns over the supply of raw materials linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the swift decline of the yen on foreign exchange markets. These conditions prompted thorough efforts to raise productivity and reduce costs, along with the formation of appropriate sales prices. Keen energies were also channeled into expanding sales of value-added products, developing new markets, and resolving user issues. As a result, both net sales and operating profit increased over the same period of the previous year.
