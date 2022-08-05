Log in
    2602   JP3677200002

THE NISSHIN OILLIO GROUP,LTD.

(2602)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
3225.00 JPY   +1.10%
Nisshin OilliO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 05, 2022

Company name: The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 2602

URL: https://www.nisshin-oillio.com/english/

Representative: Takahisa Kuno

Representative Director and President

Contact: Osamu Kawabe

Executive Officer, General Manager of Financial Dept.

Phone: +81-3 (3206) 5036

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 09, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

138,224

45.2

4,967

50.0

5,036

27.6

4,395

56.1

June 30, 2021

95,175

17.4

3,311

(29.3)

3,948

(17.9)

2,815

(16.7)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

¥

9,325

million

[

130.8%]

¥

4,039

million

[

24.0%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

135.61

-

June 30, 2021

86.88

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

370,597

171,798

44.0

March 31, 2022

344,506

164,314

45.3

(Reference) Equity:

As of June 30, 2022:

¥

163,104 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥

156,225 million

―1―

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

45.00

-

45.00

90.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

45.00

-

45.00

90.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

500,000

15.5

13,000

11.4

13,300

5.1

9,200

7.0

283.88

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Note: For details, see p. 17 under "Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements"

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022:

33,716,257

shares

March 31, 2022:

33,716,257

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2022:

1,307,732

shares

March 31, 2022:

1,307,629

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

32,408,568

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

32,404,956

shares

* The Company's shares held by the Trust Account for Stock Delivery to Directors are included in treasury shares.

―2―

  • The Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation of the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other notes: The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and are not intended as a promise by the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results,
    1. Explanation of the Forecast Data, including Consolidated Results Forecast" on page 10 for the conditions that form the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cautions concerning the use of the forecast of financial results.

The Company will hold a financial results briefing to analysts and institutional investors via Web conference (audio only) on Friday, August 05, 2022. Language used: Japanese.

Supplementary Materials will be posted on the Company's website on the same day as the briefing.

―3―

[Reference]

Table of Contents

  1. Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results ………………………………………….………....… 5
    1. Overview of Business Performance …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 5
    2. Overview of Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………………………….………………………... 10
    3. Explanation of the Forecast Data, including Consolidated Results Forecast ……………………………………………... 10
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes …………………………………………………….……...………12
    1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ……………………………………………………………………………………...…...………12
    2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income …………………………………….…… 14
    3. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………… 16
    4. Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………… 17 Notes on going concern assumption ………………………………………………………………………………………………17
      Notes on any significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity ……………………………………… 17 Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated
      financial statements………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 Additional information ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………17
      Segment information ………………………………………………….……………………………………………………………………… 18 Revenue recognition ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20

―4―

1. Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

Any forward-looking statement herein are based on management's judgment as of June 30, 2022.

(1) Overview of Business Performance

During the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, signs of recovery surfaced in consumer spending and certain other sectors. This occurred against the backdrop of reduced impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, caused disruption and insecurity in the supply chain for energy and grain. The expanding gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates, meanwhile, produced a swift advance in the depreciation of the yen. Such factors led to steep rises in energy and raw materials prices, raising concerns about potential decline in corporate profits and consumer confidence.

The overall global economy also continues to gradually recover from the stagnant business activity caused by COVID-19. However, with the persistent pressure of rising international tensions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and suppressed economic activity in China, there is uncertainty linked to the risks of an economic downturn caused by monetary tightening and higher prices in countries worldwide.

Within this environment, the Group continues to mobilize its core policy, "Transform ourselves into a corporate group that continuously creates diverse value through customer centricity," in advancing the "Value Up+" medium-term management plan (FY2021-FY2024). This includes accelerating its growth route with the creation of shared values in six priority sectors as the drivers to growth, while leveraging the "Natural Power of Plants" as the basis for value creation. The aim is to sustain growth through cultivation of diverse values to be shared with society.

As a result, the consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 were as detailed below.

(Million yen)

Three months ended

Three months

Change

YoY (%)

June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2022

Net sales

95,175

138,224

+43,048

145.2%

Operating profit

3,311

4,967

+1,655

150.0%

Ordinary profit

3,948

5,036

+1,088

127.6%

Profit attributable to

2,815

4,395

+1,579

156.1%

owners of parent

Overview by Segment

<< Oil and Fat >>

In the oil and fat segment, there was a redoubled steep rise in raw materials prices. Key factors behind this included the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns over the supply of raw materials linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the swift decline of the yen on foreign exchange markets. These conditions prompted thorough efforts to raise productivity and reduce costs, along with the formation of appropriate sales prices. Keen energies were also channeled into expanding sales of value-added products, developing new markets, and resolving user issues. As a result, both net sales and operating profit increased over the same period of the previous year.

―5―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
