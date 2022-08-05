Nisshin OilliO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Note: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Note: For details, see p. 17 under "Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements"

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

Supplementary Materials will be posted on the Company's website on the same day as the briefing.

The Company will hold a financial results briefing to analysts and institutional investors via Web conference (audio only) on Friday, August 05, 2022. Language used: Japanese.

Explanation of the Forecast Data, including Consolidated Results Forecast" on page 10 for the conditions that form the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cautions concerning the use of the forecast of financial results.

Explanation of the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other notes: The

The Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

1. Qualitative Information on the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

Any forward-looking statement herein are based on management's judgment as of June 30, 2022.

(1) Overview of Business Performance

During the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, signs of recovery surfaced in consumer spending and certain other sectors. This occurred against the backdrop of reduced impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, caused disruption and insecurity in the supply chain for energy and grain. The expanding gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates, meanwhile, produced a swift advance in the depreciation of the yen. Such factors led to steep rises in energy and raw materials prices, raising concerns about potential decline in corporate profits and consumer confidence.

The overall global economy also continues to gradually recover from the stagnant business activity caused by COVID-19. However, with the persistent pressure of rising international tensions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and suppressed economic activity in China, there is uncertainty linked to the risks of an economic downturn caused by monetary tightening and higher prices in countries worldwide.

Within this environment, the Group continues to mobilize its core policy, "Transform ourselves into a corporate group that continuously creates diverse value through customer centricity," in advancing the "Value Up+" medium-term management plan (FY2021-FY2024). This includes accelerating its growth route with the creation of shared values in six priority sectors as the drivers to growth, while leveraging the "Natural Power of Plants" as the basis for value creation. The aim is to sustain growth through cultivation of diverse values to be shared with society.

As a result, the consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 were as detailed below.

(Million yen) Three months ended Three months Change YoY (%) June 30, 2021 ended June 30, 2022 Net sales 95,175 138,224 +43,048 145.2% Operating profit 3,311 4,967 +1,655 150.0% Ordinary profit 3,948 5,036 +1,088 127.6% Profit attributable to 2,815 4,395 +1,579 156.1% owners of parent

Overview by Segment

<< Oil and Fat >>

In the oil and fat segment, there was a redoubled steep rise in raw materials prices. Key factors behind this included the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns over the supply of raw materials linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the swift decline of the yen on foreign exchange markets. These conditions prompted thorough efforts to raise productivity and reduce costs, along with the formation of appropriate sales prices. Keen energies were also channeled into expanding sales of value-added products, developing new markets, and resolving user issues. As a result, both net sales and operating profit increased over the same period of the previous year.

―5―