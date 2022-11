North American Income Trust PLC - invests predominantly in S&P500 equities - Non-Executive Director Patrick Edwardson buys 30,000 shares at an average price of GBP3.18, worth GBP95,463 in total, in London on Wednesday.

Current stock price: 320.00 pence

12-month change: up 13%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

