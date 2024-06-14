The North American Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Companyâs objective is to provide investors with dividend income and long-term capital growth through management of a portfolio consisting predominately of S&P 500 United States equities. The Company invests in a portfolio predominantly comprised of S&P 500 constituents. The Company may also invest in Canadian stocks and United States mid and small capitalization companies. The Company may invest up to 20% of its gross assets in fixed income investments, which may include non-investment grade debt. Its investment policy is to invest in all types of securities, including equities, preference shares, debt, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities. abrdn Inc. acts as the investment manager of the Company. abrdn Fund Managers Limited acts as its alternative investment fund manager.

Sector Investment Trusts