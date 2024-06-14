The North American Income Trust PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based investment company - Announces a conditional tender offer of up to 15% of shares outstanding to prevent trading at a price discount to net asset value. Sets calculation date of September 30 2027. Will issue offer if either the NAV total return has not exceeded the total return of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index by the calculation date, or if the average stock price cum-income NAV discount in six months prior to calculation date is greater than 7%. Any potential tender offer to reflect 2% discount to cum-income NAV, minus costs.
Current share price: 294.00 pence
12-month change : up 6.1%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.