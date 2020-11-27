North West : 2020/11/27 - Northern opens a new store in Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Northern opens a new store in Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan

Families can shop safely in their own community

Winnipeg, MB, November 28, 2020 - Without any grand opening fanfare, Northern gratefully opens its doors to customers in Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

"Our goal right now is to make sure people in Pelican Narrows have safe access to food in the community," says Rob Thursby, Director of Sales & Operations. "We'll have plenty of time to celebrate later."

While it's typical to celebrate a grand opening with an Elder's prayer, ribbon-cutting, speeches and presentations, everyone involved chose to defer to a safer time any activities that posed potential risk, especially to Elders. Instead, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Northern are jointly presenting every household in the community with a holiday food hamper to celebrate this milestone event.

"The community of Pelican Narrows has been underserved," says Mike Beaulieu, Vice President, Canadian Store Operations. "We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation to open a new Northern store. Now more than ever we are reminded of the importance of communities having access to a safe and secure source of healthy food. I wish to thank everyone who has supported this project; a lot of effort and hard work through very challenging conditions has brought us to this memorable opening day."

The store development was only made possible by working closely with the community and Chief and Council. The store includes a wide assortment fresh foods, groceries, household necessities, a gas bar, We Financial services and a Tim Hortons. The development also includes a partnership pharmacy providing a full range of over-the-counter medications, prescriptions and medical supplies and equipment. The pharmacy will be open to serve the community members on December 8, 2020.

Speaking on behalf of Chief Peter Beatty and the local Pelican Narrows Council, Vice Chief Weldon McCallum says, "[We] are pleased with the working relationship between The North West Company and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. This business will bring many much needed necessities into our community, which are essential to our membership. It was a long five years without a grocery outlet, and again we are happy to continue working together for the betterment of our community. We are also aware of how excited and happy our community is to welcome the