Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The North West Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:42:10 pm EDT
35.75 CAD   +0.42%
01:39pNORTH WEST : 2022/05/30 - The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call
PU
04/20THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/13TRANSCRIPT : The North West Company Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North West : 2022/05/30 - The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call

05/30/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call

Winnipeg, Manitoba (May 30, 2022) (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. ("North West") will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) (the "Meeting") by virtual-onlymeeting via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/471321061. The webcast will be archived and available at www.northwest.ca.

North West is also hosting a conference call for its first quarter results on June 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 1-800-952-5114 or 416-641-6104 with a pass code of 8118986. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed on or before July 9, 2022, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 with a pass code of 6020751.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 216 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.0 billion.

- 30 -

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.

Visit: www.northwest.ca

Disclaimer

The North West Company Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
01:39pNORTH WEST : 2022/05/30 - The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and Fir..
PU
04/20THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/13TRANSCRIPT : The North West Company Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2022
CI
04/13The North West Co Reports Q4 Adjusted Profit of $32.3 Million, Announces Chairman Trans..
MT
04/13Tranche Update on The North West Company Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Novemb..
CI
04/13Tranche Update on The North West Company Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Novemb..
CI
04/13IIROC Trade Resumption - NWC
AQ
04/13The North West Company Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings, a Quarterly Dividend and..
GL
04/13The North West Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, to Be Paid on April 28, 2022
CI
04/13The North West Company Inc. Announces Retirement of Sandy Riley as Chairman from the Bo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 261 M 1 787 M 1 787 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 361 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 1 658 M 1 301 M 1 310 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 524
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The North West Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,60 CAD
Average target price 39,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Managers and Directors
Daniel G. McConnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Sanford Riley Chairman
Steve Boily Vice President-Information Services
Michael T. Beaulieu Vice President-Canadian Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.3.97%1 301
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD4.07%36 563
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-22.64%30 177
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-11.08%19 353
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.84%16 727
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.1.39%16 189