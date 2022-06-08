Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The North West Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-06-09 pm EDT
35.77 CAD   -0.61%
05:22pNORTH WEST : 2022/06/08 - Annual General Meeting - Presentation
PU
06/08The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
06/08TRANSCRIPT : The North West Company Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 08, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North West : 2022/06/08 - Annual General Meeting - Presentation

06/09/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information presented today may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect North West's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks which could cause actual performance and financial results in the future to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks,

please see North West's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".

This presentation will also refer to "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Net Earnings", which are not recognized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards. North West's method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. For further information, please see North West's Annual Report under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Brock Bulbuck

Deepak Chopra

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The North West Company Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 21:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
05:22pNORTH WEST : 2022/06/08 - Annual General Meeting - Presentation
PU
06/08The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Sharehold..
AQ
06/08TRANSCRIPT : The North West Company Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 08, 2022
CI
06/08The North West Company Reports Q1 2022 Sales of $552 Million, Beats Forecast
MT
06/08NORTH WEST : 2022/06/08 - 1st Quarter ending April 30, 2022
PU
06/08The North West Company Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and a Quarterly Dividend
GL
06/08TRANSCRIPT : The North West Company Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/08NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yellen Awaited -2-
DJ
05/30The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conf..
GL
05/30NORTH WEST : 2022/05/30 - The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and Fir..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 244 M 1 792 M 1 792 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 361 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 1 676 M 1 338 M 1 338 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 524
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The North West Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,99 CAD
Average target price 39,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Managers and Directors
Daniel G. McConnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Sanford Riley Chairman
Steve Boily Vice President-Information Services
Michael T. Beaulieu Vice President-Canadian Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.5.11%1 338
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD10.46%36 842
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-19.95%31 200
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.38%19 386
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.84%17 030
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-3.11%15 470