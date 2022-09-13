North West : 2022/09/13 - The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Announce the Opening of a new Northern store in Sheshatshiu, NL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Announce the

Opening of a new Northern store in Sheshatshiu, NL

New store brings local shopping and economic wins to the community

WINNIPEG, MB, September 13, 2022 - The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation are proud to announce the September 12, 2022 opening of the new Northern store in Sheshatshiu, NL.

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation constructed the 6,000 sq. ft. store and partnered with The North West Company to open and operate a Northern store from the facility. The new store brings fuel and shopping, economic opportunities, employment and job training to the community and a unique new business for North West.

"We are extremely proud of the relationship upon which this agreement is built," says Mike Beaulieu, Vice-president of Canadian Store Operations, The North West Company. "The Sheshatshiu First Nation has developed a first-class store and gas station in their community, which they have given us the privilege to operate. I wish to thank everyone involved in bringing this agreement together and to welcome and congratulate our newest store team on this very special occasion."

The store opened on September 12, 2022 with a convenience-style assortment, fuel, tobacco and an ATM. It will continue to be enhanced over the coming months, expanding the grocery, frozen and chilled assortments and adding food services and a Post Office. "Although the store is not 100% complete," says Larry Fortes, Director of Sales & Operations for North West, "we are excited to open our doors today."

The opening was celebrated with a blessing and ribbon cutting, a few words from Chief Eugene Hart and Store Manager Mayank Mittal, and marked with a donation to the food bank. Community members enjoyed coffee and cake, giveaways and ballots to win Northern gift cards.

Says Fortes, "I'd like to give special thanks to Chief Eugene Hart, Band Manager Greg Pastitshi, Special Liaison Shannon Tobin and the many other Council members who have welcomed us to their community. We look forward to working together and making the Sheshatshiu store a huge success."

Chief Eugene Hart says, "It's taken a lot of time and effort, but our community of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation is thrilled to witness the opening of this new gas station and store in the community. As Chief and Council, we have always done our best to build services to give better access for our community members. Today we open a quality facility with a majority of the staff being from our community and, most importantly, speaking our language, Innu Aimun. I want to thank each and every person who helped make this happen."

