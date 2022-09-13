Advanced search
05:20pNORTH WEST : 2022/09/13 - The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Announce the Opening of a new Northern store in Sheshatshiu, NL
PU
09/09North West Company Kept at Market Perform by BMO Capital Following Q2 Results; Price Target Maintained at C$38.00
MT
09/09North West Co Upgraded to Buy at TD
MT
North West : 2022/09/13 - The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Announce the Opening of a new Northern store in Sheshatshiu, NL

09/13/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Announce the

Opening of a new Northern store in Sheshatshiu, NL

New store brings local shopping and economic wins to the community

WINNIPEG, MB, September 13, 2022 - The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation are proud to announce the September 12, 2022 opening of the new Northern store in Sheshatshiu, NL.

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation constructed the 6,000 sq. ft. store and partnered with The North West Company to open and operate a Northern store from the facility. The new store brings fuel and shopping, economic opportunities, employment and job training to the community and a unique new business for North West.

"We are extremely proud of the relationship upon which this agreement is built," says Mike Beaulieu, Vice-president of Canadian Store Operations, The North West Company. "The Sheshatshiu First Nation has developed a first-class store and gas station in their community, which they have given us the privilege to operate. I wish to thank everyone involved in bringing this agreement together and to welcome and congratulate our newest store team on this very special occasion."

The store opened on September 12, 2022 with a convenience-style assortment, fuel, tobacco and an ATM. It will continue to be enhanced over the coming months, expanding the grocery, frozen and chilled assortments and adding food services and a Post Office. "Although the store is not 100% complete," says Larry Fortes, Director of Sales & Operations for North West, "we are excited to open our doors today."

The opening was celebrated with a blessing and ribbon cutting, a few words from Chief Eugene Hart and Store Manager Mayank Mittal, and marked with a donation to the food bank. Community members enjoyed coffee and cake, giveaways and ballots to win Northern gift cards.

Says Fortes, "I'd like to give special thanks to Chief Eugene Hart, Band Manager Greg Pastitshi, Special Liaison Shannon Tobin and the many other Council members who have welcomed us to their community. We look forward to working together and making the Sheshatshiu store a huge success."

Chief Eugene Hart says, "It's taken a lot of time and effort, but our community of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation is thrilled to witness the opening of this new gas station and store in the community. As Chief and Council, we have always done our best to build services to give better access for our community members. Today we open a quality facility with a majority of the staff being from our community and, most importantly, speaking our language, Innu Aimun. I want to thank each and every person who helped make this happen."

-30-

Sheshatshiu Press Release

Page 2

September 13, 2022

About Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation is the community government of the community of Sheshatshiu. It is located in the heart of Nitassinan, traditional Innu territory within Labrador. With a population of about 2000, Sheshatshiu is the larger of two Innu communities in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. As the local institution that governs Sheshatshiu, it is led by an elected Band Council that is made up of a Chief and six Councillors. The current Chief is Eugene Hart. The Band Council provides several services that range from Social Health, Primary Health, Community Services, Economic Development, Finance, Operations, Public Works, Justice and Recreation, just to name a few.

About The North West Company

The North West Company is a retailer primarily serving rural communities in Canada and Alaska, as well as islands in the South Pacific and Caribbean. We are committed to helping our customers live well by bringing them the best products and services together with a tradition of community support. North West's Northern and NorthMart stores are the largest local private employer of Indigenous people in Canada, with close to 3,000 employees and an annual payroll exceeding $65 million.

For more information, please contact:

Shannon Tobin, Special Liaison to Chief Eugene Hart

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

  1. 709.899.6997 │ E: stobin@sifn.ca

Larry Fortes, Director of Sales & Operations

The North West Company

  1. 204.938.8835 | C: 204.794.7883 │ E: LFortes2@northwest.ca

Sheshatshiu Press Release

Page 3

September 13, 2022

Photo: Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

Photo: Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

Sheshatshiu Press Release

Page 4

September 13, 2022

Photo: Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

Photo: Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation

Disclaimer

The North West Company Inc. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
