North West : 2022/12/07 - 3rd Quarter ending October 31, 2022

The North West Company Inc. reports its results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. Sales increased 6.0% to $586.7 million as a result of higher inflation in Canadian and International Operations and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations sales. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, sales increased 3.2% compared to last year but were down 0.7%1 on a same store basis. Although same store sales were down compared to the elevated COVID-19-related sales that were impacted by government income support payments to individuals last year, same store sales were up 16.0% compared to pre-pandemic sales in the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter net earnings decreased to $30.2 million compared to $39.2 million last year and net earnings attributable to shareholders were $29.5 million or $0.61 per share compared to $0.79 per share last year on a diluted earnings per share basis as we continue to cycle through the comparison against the impact of COVID-19-related earnings from last year. Adjusted net earnings2, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation costs, decreased $5.6 million or 14.6% compared to the strong earnings last year. This decrease is mainly due to the impact of a lower gross profit rate resulting from changes in sales blend and cost inflation that was not fully passed through in retail prices along with higher expenses. Although adjusted net earnings2 decreased compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the COVID-19-related factors that continued to positively impact earnings last year, they were up $8.5 million or 34.9% compared to pre-pandemic adjusted net earnings2 in the third quarter of 2019.

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Brock Bulbuck Daniel G. McConnell Chairman President and Chief Executive Officer

Management's Discussion & Analysis

The following Management's Discussion & Analysis should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2022 third quarter unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2022 ("Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") and the audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in the 2021 Annual Report.

