North West : 2022/12/07 - 3rd Quarter ending October 31, 2022

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Report to Shareholders
Quarterly Period Ended October 31, 2022
2022 THIRD QUARTER REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS
Report to Shareholders
The North West Company Inc. reports its results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. Sales increased 6.0% to $586.7 million as a result of higher inflation in Canadian and International Operations and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations sales. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, sales increased 3.2% compared to last year but were down 0.7%1 on a same store basis. Although same store sales were down compared to the elevated COVID-19-related sales that were impacted by government income support payments to individuals last year, same store sales were up 16.0% compared to pre-pandemic sales in the third quarter of 2019.
Third quarter net earnings decreased to $30.2 million compared to $39.2 million last year and net earnings attributable to shareholders were $29.5 million or $0.61 per share compared to $0.79 per share last year on a diluted earnings per share basis as we continue to cycle through the comparison against the impact of COVID-19-related earnings from last year. Adjusted net earnings2, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation costs, decreased $5.6 million or 14.6% compared to the strong earnings last year. This decrease is mainly due to the impact of a lower gross profit rate resulting from changes in sales blend and cost inflation that was not fully passed through in retail prices along with higher expenses. Although adjusted net earnings2 decreased compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the COVID-19-related factors that continued to positively impact earnings last year, they were up $8.5 million or 34.9% compared to pre-pandemic adjusted net earnings2 in the third quarter of 2019.
The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Brock Bulbuck
Daniel G. McConnell
Chairman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Management's Discussion & Analysis
The following Management's Discussion & Analysis should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2022 third quarter unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2022 ("Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") and the audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in the 2021 Annual Report.
Third Quarter Highlights
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS THIRD QUARTER
Key Performance Indicators and Selected Third Quarter Information:
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share)
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
Sales
$
586,706
$
553,680
Same store sales %(1)
Food
1.5 %
0.9 %
General Merchandise
(13.2)%
(5.7)%
Total
(0.7)%
(0.1)%
Gross profit
$
186,641
$
180,766
Selling, operating and administrative expenses
141,686
124,703
EBITDA(2)
69,829
78,642
Earnings from operations (EBIT)
44,955
56,063
Interest expense
4,192
3,185
Income taxes
10,588
13,723
Net earnings
30,175
39,155
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company
29,485
38,715
Net earnings per share - basic
0.61
0.81
Net earnings per share - diluted
0.61
0.79
Sales Third quarter consolidated sales increased 6.0% to $586.7 million as a result of higher inflation in Canadian and International Operations and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations sales. An increase in other sales in Canadian Operations, which includes airline revenue, financial services, fuel and pharmacy, and the impact of new stores were also factors. The exchange rate used for the translation of International Operations sales increased to 1.3309 compared to 1.2568 last year. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, consolidated sales increased 3.2%, with food sales increasing 3.6% and general merchandise sales decreasing 11.2% compared to last year. The impact of higher merchandise and freight cost inflation continued to result in changes in product sales blend as consumers allocated more of their spending to food and reduced purchases of general merchandise. On a same store basis, sales decreased 0.7%1 compared to the third quarter last year, as a 1.5% increase in food same store sales was more than offset by a 13.2% decrease in general merchandise same store sales. The decrease in total same store sales in 2022 and 2021 as shown in the table above is primarily due to the impact of COVID-19-related factors including government income support payments and higher in-community spending which contributed to significant sales gains in 2020 and, to a lesser degree, continued to impact sales in 2021 as income support payments were reduced and there were fewer travel restrictions. In 2022, COVID-19-related income support payments have been phased out and travel restrictions have been eliminated. Although same store sales this year have decreased compared to strong COVID-19-related sales gains over the past two years, they were up 16.0% compared to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019 with food same store sales up 16.5% and general merchandise same store sales up 12.7%.
Gross Profit Gross profit increased 3.3% due to sales gains partially offset by an 84 basis point decrease in gross profit rate compared to last year. The decrease in gross profit rate was mainly due to changes in sales blend, the impact of higher freight and merchandise cost inflation that was not fully passed through in retail prices and an increase in markdowns.
REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS
3
Selling, Operating and Administrative Expenses Selling, operating and administrative expenses ("Expenses") increased $17.0 million or 13.6% compared to last year and were up 163 basis points as a percentage to sales. The increase in Expenses is mainly due to cost inflation impacts including higher fuel-based utility expenses, the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations Expenses and new store expenses. A $3.7 million increase in share-based compensation primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments resulting from changes in the Company's share price was also a factor. Further information on share- based compensation is provided in Note 14 to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. These factors were partially offset by lower annual incentive plan expenses and a decrease in COVID-19-related expenses compared to last year.
Earnings From Operations Earnings from operations (EBIT) decreased to $45.0 million compared to $56.1 million last year and earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA2") decreased to $69.8 million compared to $78.6 million last year due to the gross profit and Expense factors previously noted. Adjusted EBITDA2, which excludes share-based compensation costs, decreased $5.1 million compared to last year and as a percentage to sales was 12.5% compared to 14.1% last year but was up $14.3 million or 24.4% compared to pre-pandemic adjusted EBITDA2 in the third quarter of 2019.
Interest Expense Interest expense increased to $4.2 million compared to $3.2 million last year mainly due to higher borrowing costs. Further information on interest expense is provided in Note 12 to the Company's Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
Income Tax Expense Income tax expense decreased to $10.6 million compared to $13.7 million last year due to lower earnings as the consolidated effective tax rate of 26.0% was the same as last year.
Net Earnings Net earnings decreased to $30.2 million compared to $39.2 million last year. Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $29.5 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.61 per share compared to $0.79 per share last year. Adjusted net earnings2, which excludes the after-tax impact of the share-based compensation costs, decreased $5.6 million compared to the COVID-19-related driven earnings last year due to the gross profit and Expense factors previously noted, partially offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations earnings. Although net earnings were down compared to last year, they were up $8.5 million or 34.9% compared to the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019.
Comprehensive Income Comprehensive income increased to $49.8 million compared to $37.3 million last year due to the $15.0 million foreign exchange impact on the translation of International Operations and a $4.6 million net actuarial gain on the remeasurement of defined benefit pension plan assets and liabilities. Further information on defined benefit pension plan obligations is provided in Note 19 to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. These factors were partially offset by lower net earnings as noted above.
Year-To-Date Highlights
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Key Performance Indicators and Selected Year-To-Date October 31, 2022 Information:
Year-to-date
($ in thousands, except per share)
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
Sales
$
1,717,596
$
1,669,777
Same store sales %(1)
Food
0.9 %
(0.3)%
General Merchandise
(16.2)%
(2.0)%
Total
(1.8)%
(0.6)%
Gross profit
$
546,738
$
553,037
Selling, operating and administrative expenses
414,257
382,200
EBITDA(2)
205,218
238,411
Earnings from operations (EBIT)
132,481
170,837
Interest expense
10,644
9,888
Income taxes
31,130
39,106
Net earnings
90,707
121,843
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company
88,260
120,221
Net earnings per share - basic
1.84
2.49
Net earnings per share - diluted
1.82
2.45
Sales Year-to-date sales increased 2.9% to $1.718 billion largely due to higher inflation in Canadian and International Operations and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations sales. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, consolidated sales increased 1.1% compared to last year with food sales increasing 1.9% and general merchandise sales decreasing 14.0%. As previously noted, the impact of higher cost inflation this year has resulted in changes in sales blend as consumers allocated more of their spending to food and reduced purchases of general merchandise. The decrease in general merchandise sales was partially offset by an increase in other sales in Canadian Operations largely due to higher airline revenue and retail fuel sales. Same store sales were down 1.8%1 compared to last year as a 0.9% increase in food sales was more than offset by a 16.2% decrease in general merchandise sales. Consistent with the third quarter results, the decrease in same store sales this year is largely due to the impact of COVID-19-related factors that contributed to strong sales last year however, same store sales were up 17.8% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels with food and general merchandise same store sales up 17.6% and 19.4% respectively.
Gross Profit Gross profit decreased 1.1% as the impact of higher sales was offset by a 129 basis point decrease in the gross profit rate. The decrease in gross profit rate was primarily due to changes in sales blend and the impact of higher merchandise and freight cost inflation that was not fully passed through in retail prices. An increase in markdowns was also a factor.
Selling, Operating and Administrative Expenses Selling, operating and administrative expenses ("Expenses") increased $32.1 million or 8.4% and were up 123 basis points as a percentage to sales. The increase in Expenses is partially due to the impact of an $8.6 million insurance related-gain last year and higher share-based compensation costs compared to last year (collectively "Non- Comparable Factors"). Excluding the Non-Comparable Factors, Expenses increased $22.4 million or 5.9% compared to last year primarily due to cost inflation, including higher fuel-based utility expenses compared to last year, the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of International Operations Expenses and new store expenses. These factors were partially offset by lower annual incentive plan costs and a $2.6 million decrease in COVID-19-related expenses compared to last year.
