The North West Company's Healthy Horizons Foundation

Announces a partnership with BRP to Ride Out Intimidation in the North

Winnipeg, MB, JUNE 14, 2024 - The North West Company's Healthy Horizons Foundation joins forces with BRP, a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats, to take a stand against intimidation. BRP is supporting the Healthy Horizons Pilot Project, aimed at helping youth in the North by encouraging new, healthy and positive behaviors. This partnership will allow the Pilot Project to provide tools to identify and tackle bullying and intimidation.

"The aim of The North West Company's Healthy Horizons Foundation is to contribute to giving youth in the Northern communities we serve, a brighter and healthier future," says Dan McConnell, President and CEO of The North West Company. "Since launching the Healthy Horizons Foundation in 2015, we have supported community-led grants for youth programming in over 100 First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities in the North. We now want to use this knowledge to help develop multi-faceted programming that leverages the expertise of the communities, as well as our suppliers and partners. With the active support of BRP and its teams, programming will include guidance and support on how to handle issues such as bullying and intimidation."

"Two years ago, we launched our Ride Out Intimidationprogram with the ambition to end intimidation on a global scale", says Christine Babkine, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at BRP. "Today, we are incredibly proud to extend the reach of our initiatives by partnering with the Healthy Horizons Foundation in order to provide useful resources and better equip our youth in adopting healthy relational habits. We believe that these efforts will help create a brighter future for generations to come."

Programming will be piloted and have a significant impact in Saint Theresa Point First Nation, with the potential to be expanded to many more communities across the North. The program, tailored to meet the community's needs, will include education and tools to equip youth to safely challenge intimidation and promote inclusivity.

