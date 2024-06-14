FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The North West Company's Healthy Horizons Foundation
Announces a partnership with BRP to Ride Out Intimidation in the North
Winnipeg, MB, JUNE 14, 2024 - The North West Company's Healthy Horizons Foundation joins forces with BRP, a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats, to take a stand against intimidation. BRP is supporting the Healthy Horizons Pilot Project, aimed at helping youth in the North by encouraging new, healthy and positive behaviors. This partnership will allow the Pilot Project to provide tools to identify and tackle bullying and intimidation.
"The aim of The North West Company's Healthy Horizons Foundation is to contribute to giving youth in the Northern communities we serve, a brighter and healthier future," says Dan McConnell, President and CEO of The North West Company. "Since launching the Healthy Horizons Foundation in 2015, we have supported community-led grants for youth programming in over 100 First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities in the North. We now want to use this knowledge to help develop multi-faceted programming that leverages the expertise of the communities, as well as our suppliers and partners. With the active support of BRP and its teams, programming will include guidance and support on how to handle issues such as bullying and intimidation."
"Two years ago, we launched our Ride Out Intimidationprogram with the ambition to end intimidation on a global scale", says Christine Babkine, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at BRP. "Today, we are incredibly proud to extend the reach of our initiatives by partnering with the Healthy Horizons Foundation in order to provide useful resources and better equip our youth in adopting healthy relational habits. We believe that these efforts will help create a brighter future for generations to come."
Programming will be piloted and have a significant impact in Saint Theresa Point First Nation, with the potential to be expanded to many more communities across the North. The program, tailored to meet the community's needs, will include education and tools to equip youth to safely challenge intimidation and promote inclusivity.
-30-
About Healthy Horizons Foundation
The Healthy Horizons Foundation (HHF) was established by The North West Company in 2015. The mission of the foundation is to empower youth in northern Indigenous communities to build strong and healthy lifestyles. The foundation strives to make a positive, progressive difference within each community The North West Company serves through direct funding, grants and support of Indigenous-
led, community-based programs that focus on physical activity, nutrition, education and well-being. Learn more about the foundation at Northwest.ca/foundation/about-us.
About BRP
BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.
For more information contact:
Darryl Martin, Director of Marketing & Communications
The North West Company
- +1 (204) 934-1533| E: DMartin@northwest.ca
