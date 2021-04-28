Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The North West Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North West : 2021/04/28 - Alaska Commercial Company delivers 3.3 million of fresh food to 115 communities

04/28/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

ALASKA COMMERCIAL COMPANY DELIVERS

3.3 MILLION POUNDS OF FRESH FOOD TO 115 COMMUNITIES

ANCHORAGE, April 26, 2021 - As part of its continuing effort to help Alaskans live better, Alaska Commercial Company (AC) is sourcing and delivering 3.3 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food to 115 communities throughout Alaska. This food distribution is part of the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Boxprogram and includes over 100,000 boxes of produce, dairy, and meat distributed between February and May 2021. The food boxes are evenly allocated between rural villages and urban centers across Alaska. The food is delivered free of charge to local non-profits who manage the distribution to families.

"We are proud to partner with tribal governments, food banks, churches, and other non-profits throughout the state to implement this food distribution program. AC's employees have shown up and worked harder than ever to ensure that rural Alaskans have access to fresh and healthy food," said Kyle Hill, Vice President of Procurement and Marketing at Alaska Commercial Company.

This food distribution runs from February 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021. Over 80,000 food boxes have been distributed this year with a remaining 26,000 boxes to be distributed in May. The boxes have 32 lbs of food and contain four produce items (potatoes, carrots, onions, apples), three dairy items (milk, cheese, yogurt), and two meat items (pre-cooked chicken, canned Alaskan salmon). Alaska Commercial Company is working with 10 different airlines to ship the boxes to rural Alaska.

Feedback throughout the state has been overwhelmingly positive. "The Utqiagvik Presbyterian Church is proud to partner with Alaska Commercial Company on this food box program. We have distributed almost 100,000 lbs of fresh food to the community of Utqiagvik, and this program has been a great complement to our church's existing food programs," said Joseph Reid, Pastor of the Utqiagvik Presbyterian Church.

"This food distribution is one of several initiatives AC is undertaking to increase access to healthy food in Alaska," noted Kyle Hill. "We are delighted to work with the USDA on this important initiative, and we hope the USDA continues supporting communities in rural Alaska through similar programs in the future."

About Alaska Commercial Company: Alaska Commercial Company (AC) is a 150 year-old retailer that provides groceries and general merchandise to 30 stores in rural Alaska. AC has a compelling history as the community store of rural Alaska and has over 700 employees throughout the state.

- 30 -

Contact:

Kyle Hill

Vice President of Procurement & Marketing khill@northwest.ca, 907-764-3757

Alaska Commercial Company | 3830 Old International Airport Road | Anchorage, AK | 99502 | www.alaskacommercial.com

PHOTOS

A collection of photos are attachedto this press release. Brief photo descriptions are given below. Higher resolution photos and media release forms are available upon request.

  • "Bethel": Photo of a Friday afternoon food box distribution from the back of a pickup truck.
  • "Chuathbaluk": Photo of a community member who has picked up a food box via ATV.
  • "Hoonah": Photo of Alaska Seaplanes aircraft in Hoonah with a full load of food boxes.
  • "Kotzebue": Photo of (an unidentifiable) child exploring the contents of her family's food box.
  • "Kwigillingok": Photo of a community member who has just picked up a food box for her family.
  • "Sitka": Phot of employees from Sitka Tours loading food boxes into a bus for home deliveries.
  • "St. Michael": Due to a road closure, employees from the AC store transported 50 food boxes to Stebbins via snow machine. In this photo, they are making a brief stop to adjust the boxes.
  • Utqiagvik 1: Photo of Northern Air Cargo ground crew unloading 300 food boxes in Utqiagvik.
  • Utqiagvik 2: Photo of the middle school basketball team loading food boxes into vehicles.
  • Utqiagvik 3: Photo of vehicles lined up around the corner to pick up food boxes.
  • Utqiagvik 4: Photo of community member who has picked up a food box with a small sled.

VIDEOS

B roll related to the AC/USDA food box program can be found here: https://f.io/5K09UQ2q.

The videos include footage of the AC/USDA food box program in Utqiagvik, Sitka, and Pelican, along with interviews with non-profit leaders leaders in Utqiagbik and Sitka and the AC Store Manager in Sitka.

Alaska Commercial Company | 3830 Old International Airport Road | Anchorage, AK | 99502 | www.alaskacommercial.com

Disclaimer

The North West Company Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 21:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
05:33pNORTH WEST  : 2021/04/28 - Alaska Commercial Company delivers 3.3 million of fre..
PU
04/15THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/07NORTH WEST  : Reports Q4 EPS of $0.63, Declares Dividend; Also Announces CEO Tra..
MT
04/07The North West Company Inc. Announces CEO Transition, Fourth Quarter Earnings..
GL
03/08The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call
GL
03/08NORTH WEST  : 2021/03/08 - The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results an..
PU
2020THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020NORTH WEST  : up 3.2% as Third-Quarter Profit, Sales, Rise Despite Giant Tiger D..
MT
2020NORTH WEST  : 2020/12/09 - The North West Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter E..
PU
2020NORTH WEST  : 2020/12/09 - 3rd Quarter ending October 31, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 210 M 1 793 M 1 793 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 296 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 1 766 M 1 428 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 939
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The North West Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,80 CAD
Last Close Price 36,33 CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,66%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward S. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Sanford Riley Chairman
Steve Boily Vice President-Information Services
Michael T. Beaulieu Vice President-Canadian Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.11.99%1 425
WALMART INC.-4.00%389 330
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.56%36 339
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-3.99%36 175
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED2.29%24 548
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-5.62%23 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ