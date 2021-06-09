Log in
    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
  Report
North West : 2021/06/09 - Annual General Meeting - Presentation

06/09/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The North West Company Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 172 M 1 792 M 1 792 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 296 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 1 757 M 1 452 M 1 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 939
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The North West Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,00 CAD
Last Close Price 36,20 CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,55%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward S. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Sanford Riley Chairman
Steve Boily Vice President-Information Services
Michael T. Beaulieu Vice President-Canadian Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.8.69%1 453
WALMART INC.-3.00%391 824
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.3.53%40 134
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.36.21%40 013
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED15.06%28 242
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-5.62%25 269