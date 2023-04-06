Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  The North West Company Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:19:54 2023-04-06 am EDT
39.41 CAD   +5.18%
Recession fears, commodity-linked stocks push TSX lower
RE
Transcript : The North West Company Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 05, 2023
CI
North West Company Reports Q4 2022 Adjusted Profit of $38.1 Million; Sales of $635 Million
MT
Recession fears, commodity-linked stocks push TSX lower

04/06/2023 | 11:05am EDT
*

North West Co shoots to top of TSX on multiple PT raise

*

Canada adds more jobs than expected in March

*

Unemployment remains at record low

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a third straight day as miners weighed on commodity-heavy index, while weak U.S. jobless claims data fanned fears of a potential recession.

At 10:28 a.m. ET (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.47 points, or 0.1%, at 20,139.08.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks fell 0.8%, mirroring declines in their Wall Street peers as the tech-heavy Nasdaq headed for a weekly fall for the first time in four weeks.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as spot gold prices fell.

"It is a combination of a pullback in commodity prices impacting resource sectors and generally weak sentiment for North American equity markets being driven out of the United States," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. Latest employment data showed that the Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in March and the jobless rate remained near a record low for the fourth consecutive month, indicating continued strength in the labor market despite growing worries of an economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, a poll by Reuters showed that economists expected the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep its key interest rate steady at 4.50% through 2023.

"The more important number for the BoC is the wage growth number which came down, suggesting inflation pressures are easing and would support the Bank of Canada remaining in its pause mode," Cieszynski added.

The TSX is eking out weekly gains, buoyed by commodity-linked stocks.

Among major movers, North West Co rose 5.2% as multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the retailer after its fourth-quarter profit beat.

Canadian markets will be closed on Friday, April 7 on account of Good Friday. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.74164 Delayed Quote.0.81%
GOLD -0.49% 2009.29 Delayed Quote.10.87%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.11% 12013.95 Real-time Quote.14.62%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.09% 20138.37 Delayed Quote.4.00%
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. 5.18% 39.41 Delayed Quote.5.34%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.21% 1.34834 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
Financials
Sales 2024 2 447 M 1 817 M 1 817 M
Net income 2024 - - -
Net Debt 2024 382 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2024 15,6x
Yield 2024 4,08%
Capitalization 1 787 M 1 327 M 1 327 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2025 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 7 524
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The North West Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,47 CAD
Average target price 38,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel G. McConnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brock Bulbuck Chairman
Vineet Gupta Chief Information Officer
Michael T. Beaulieu Vice President-Canadian Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.5.34%1 327
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.23%39 415
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.01%30 324
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-10.17%28 919
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.44%20 105
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.21%16 356
