    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/09/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) (“North West”) today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 9, 2021, via live audio webcast (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 7, 2021 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.

A total of 25,860,173 variable voting and common voting shares representing approximately 53% of all of North West’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% of Votes
Withheld
H. Sanford Riley25,440,58898.85%297,0031.15%
Brock Bulbuck25,096,67797.51%640,9142.49%
Deepak Chopra25,596,23099.45%141,3610.55%
Frank Coleman22,391,55587.00%3,346,03613.00%
Stewart Glendinning24,005,320
93.27%1,732,2716.73%
Edward Kennedy25,718,71399.93%18,8780.07%
Annalisa King25,684,35499.79%53,2370.21%
Violet Konkle25,636,66499.61%100,9270.39%
Jennefer Nepinak25,606,42299.49%131,1690.51%
Victor Tootoo25,678,81299.77%58,7790.23%

In addition, North West reports that:

  1. an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West’s auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and
  2. an advisory resolution accepting North West’s board’s approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West’s report of voting results, which is available under North West’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 212 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The variable voting and common voting shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWC”.

CONTACT

Edward Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email ekennedy@northwest.ca

John King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email: jking@northwest.ca

Amanda Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1756; fax 204-934-1317; email: asutton@northwest.ca

or visit on-line at www.northwest.ca


© GlobeNewswire 2021
