The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. The Company operates through two geographical segments: Canada and International. The Canadian segment consists of subsidiaries operating retail stores and complimentary businesses to serve northern Canada. The International segment consists largely of subsidiaries operating retail stores in the continental United States, Caribbean, and South Pacific. It operates approximately 225 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets. Its stores offer food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, outdoor products and services such as post offices, income tax return preparation, quick-service prepared food, commercial business sales, money transfers and cheque cashing.