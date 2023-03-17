Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The North West Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:32:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
35.65 CAD   -0.11%
03:21pThe North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call
GL
03/16North American Morning Briefing: Some Calm -2-
DJ
01/04North West : 2023-01-03 - Cost.U.Less Announces Closure of Store in Curacao
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

03/17/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will host a conference call for its fourth quarter results on April 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114 with a pass code of 9703896#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before May 5, 2023, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a pass code of 6128866#.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 221 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.2 billion.

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.

Visit: www.northwest.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
03:21pThe North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call
GL
03/16North American Morning Briefing: Some Calm -2-
DJ
01/04North West : 2023-01-03 - Cost.U.Less Announces Closure of Store in Curacao
PU
2022THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022North West Company Kept at Market Perform at BMO Capital Following Q3 Results; Price Ta..
MT
2022The North West Company Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal..
CI
2022Transcript : The North West Company Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 07, 2022
CI
2022The North West Company Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2022Tranche Update on The North West Company Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Novemb..
CI
2022The North West Reports Lower Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Profit, Higher Sales
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 318 M 1 685 M 1 685 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 363 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,24%
Capitalization 1 702 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 524
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The North West Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,69 CAD
Average target price 38,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Managers and Directors
Daniel G. McConnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brock Bulbuck Chairman
Vineet Gupta Chief Information Officer
Michael T. Beaulieu Vice President-Canadian Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.0.34%1 237
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.08%39 097
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-16.88%26 519
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.33%19 508
COLES GROUP LIMITED6.10%15 722
CARREFOUR13.33%13 747