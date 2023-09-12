The North West Company Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023

The North West Company Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 618.1 million compared to CAD 578.87 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 36.78 million compared to CAD 31.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.77 compared to CAD 0.66 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.76 compared to CAD 0.64 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was CAD 1,211.66 million compared to CAD 1,130.89 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 57.67 million compared to CAD 58.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.21 compared to CAD 1.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.19 compared to CAD 1.21 a year ago.