Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The North West Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWC   CA6632782083

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

(NWC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
35.91 CAD   +1.84%
05:35pThe North West Company Inc. Third Quarter Results and Conference Call
GL
11/11The North West Company Inc. Announced Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
11/10The North West Company Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,740,895 shares, representing 9.93% of its issued share capital.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The North West Company Inc. Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

11/16/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will host a conference call for its third quarter results on December 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 1-800-806-5484 with a pass code of 9703896#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before January 7, 2023, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a pass code of 1501297#.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 221 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.0 billion.

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.

Visit: www.northwest.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
05:35pThe North West Company Inc. Third Quarter Results and Conference Call
GL
11/11The North West Company Inc. Announced Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
11/10The North West Company Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,740,895 shares, represent..
CI
11/10The North West Company Inc. Announces Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
11/10The North West Company Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
10/04The North West Company and Dreamcatcher Promotions partner to provide orange shirts to ..
AQ
09/28North West : 2022/09/28 - The North West Company and Dreamcatcher Promotions partner to pr..
PU
09/28THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13North West : 2022/09/13 - The North West Company and Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Announc..
PU
09/09North West Company Kept at Market Perform by BMO Capital Following Q2 Results; Price Ta..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 255 M 1 694 M 1 694 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 290 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,29%
Capitalization 1 681 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 524
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The North West Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,26 CAD
Average target price 37,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
Managers and Directors
Daniel G. McConnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brock Bulbuck Chairman
Vineet Gupta Chief Information Officer
Michael T. Beaulieu Vice President-Canadian Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.2.98%1 266
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.51%35 117
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.22%32 450
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.74%18 570
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.86%14 963
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.3.28%13 553