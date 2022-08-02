Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  The Now Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NWPN   US67010T1034

THE NOW CORPORATION

(NWPN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:24 2022-08-02 am EDT
0.000800 USD   +33.33%
Summary 
Summary

The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) Signs Letter Of Intent to Acquire An Equity Stake In A Free Speech Social Media Company

08/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN), a bio-pharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is pleased to announce that, in an effort to reach a broader base of investors, it is looking to acquire an equity stake in a social media company with dedicated servers and private data hosted in an United States data center. Its competitive advantage rests in its ability to support free speech by not flagging or manipulating posts.

The Now Corporation is currently performing technical due diligence, which will entail examination of
financial data, software and hardware components, including the potential of future expansion for the
end user experience.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated" -- Elon Musk

"Elon was right. This acquisition will support free speech, while advancing the technology to become a leader in the industry," stated Ken Williams, CEO of The Now Corporation, continuing, "we are
committed to increasing membership in order to bring value to our stakeholders."

Updates will be forthcoming

About
The Now Corporation is a publicly traded, bio-pharmaceutical research company focused on the
research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be used for medicinal purpose, while focusing on pursuing business
opportunities in the growing medical and recreational marijuana sector. Through its acquired assets, The Now Corporation is seeking to invest in our businesses associated with the growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution and retail sale of scientific-grade medicinal cannabis, both in the United States and Canada. At The Now Corporation, we unlock and advance medicine for human life around the world, at every stage of life.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Williams
Chief Executive Officer
The Now Corporation
https://thenowcorp.net

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definitioninvolve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of
The Now Corporation to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Now Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
