    ODP   US88337F1057

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:31 2022-07-11 am EDT
31.24 USD   +0.18%
ODP Business Solutions Releases 2022 Diverse Supplier Catalog

07/11/2022 | 09:04am EDT
New Catalog Showcases More Than 1,400 Products Offered by Certified Minority-, Women-, Disabled-, LGBTQ+-, Veteran-Owned and Small Businesses

ODP Business Solutions, a leading B2B provider of workplace and technology solutions, today announced the release of its 2022 Diverse Supplier Catalog, aimed at helping to connect public and private organizations with a wide range of top-quality products offered by certified minority-, women-, disabled-, LGBTQ+-, veteran-owned and small businesses.

The Diverse Supplier Catalog includes more than 1,400 items in categories from office essentials and school supplies to furniture and desk accessories to technology and more, with over 600 products also containing eco-attributes or eco-labels, all sourced from diverse suppliers.

“We’re proud to launch our 2022 Diverse Supplier Catalog featuring an exceptional assortment of innovative products at affordable prices from our vast network of diverse vendors,” said David Centrella, president of ODP Business Solutions. “Through our supplier diversity program and a dedicated team of business advisors, we look forward to continuing to help businesses and organizations of all sizes achieve their supplier diversity goals while also encouraging growth for small and diverse businesses.”

New vendors to the 2022 catalog include Centon Electronics, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise and leading manufacturer of memory storage technologies and solutions and Innovation Computers, a NMSDC-certified, minority-owned business that distributes computer systems, networking equipment, along with software and professional services, and more.

In addition to products, the Diverse Supplier Catalog also features small business success stories from Alliance Rubber Company, a women-owned provider of rubber band products; Mammoth Office Products, a WBENC- and SBE-certified, women-owned provider of office furnishings; and DME, a woman- and service-disabled veteran-owned provider of office supplies, copy paper and laboratory solutions.

To learn more about ODP Business Solutions’ supplier diversity program, please visit odpbusiness.com/diversity.

About ODP Business Solutions

ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), is a leading B2B provider of workplace and technology solutions, combining an extensive range of products and services with a national footprint and hundreds of experienced business advisors. As a trusted partner, ODP Business Solutions supports over 120,000 corporate clients with navigating the often complex needs of today’s business environment. From accessing comprehensive solutions and strategic alliances, to supply chain innovation and robust digital platforms, ODP Business Solutions helps customers achieve business results across every industry. For more information on ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ODP, ODP Business Solutions, and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 414 M - -
Net income 2022 202 M - -
Net cash 2022 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 73,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,18 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Director
Terry Leeper Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Quincy L. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION-20.62%1 534
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-14.52%22 819
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-7.49%19 765
CHEWY, INC.-25.17%18 561
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-26.99%6 760
L BRANDS-60.42%6 318