  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The ODP Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ODP   US88337F1057

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
43.43 USD   +3.50%
10:31aOdp : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Presentation
PU
07:26aThe ODP Corp's Q1 Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Operations Rise, Sales Drop; Full-Year 2023 Outlook Maintained
MT
07:11a(ODP) THE ODP CORPORATION Forecasts Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $4.50 - $5.10
MT
ODP : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Presentation

05/10/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Q120

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

v

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, (the "Act"), provides protection from liability in private lawsuits for "forward-looking" statements made by public companies under certain circumstances, provided that the public company discloses with specificity the risk factors that may impact its future results. The Company wants to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. Certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements under the Act. Except for historical financial and business performance information, statements made during this presentation should be considered forward-looking as referred to in the Act. Much of the information that looks towards future performance of the Company is based on various factors and important assumptions about future events that may or may not actually come true, including the impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk that the Company will not be able to achieve the expected benefits of its strategic plans, including its strategic shift to maintain all of its businesses under common ownership. As a result, operations and financial results in the future could differ materially and substantially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements made during this presentation. Certain risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the

Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. The Company's SEC filings are available at no charge at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at investor.theodpcorp.com.

During portions of today's presentation, the Company may refer to results which are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is available on the Company's website at investor.theodpcorp.com. These measures exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations and the tax effects of these items,

which may include but not limited to merger integration, restructuring, acquisition costs, and asset impairments.

The Company's outlook through 2023 included in this presentation includes non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted EPS and adjusted Free Cash Flow. These measures exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations, which may include but not be limited to merger integration expenses, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, executive transition costs, asset impairments and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted without unreasonable efforts. The exact amount of these charges or credits are not currently determinable but may be significant. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide equivalent GAAP measures or reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP for these financial measures.

Gerry SmithQ120

Chief Executive Officer

v

Commitment to

Operational

Excellence &

Shareholder Value

Operational Excellence

Low-Cost Model

Prudent Capital Allocation

Power of ODP Four

Business Unit (4-BU) Model

Winning 5C Culture

Strong

1Q23 Results

Creating

Shareholder Value

Realigned Four Business Unit Model Unlocks ODP's Potential

B2B Distribution

Growing $4B TTM revenue B2B distribution business; 44% revenue in adjacencies

Expand margins, grow in

adjacencies, drive cash flow

Path to 5%+ EBITDA margins

Omnichannel Retail

Supply Chain/Logistics

Digital procurement

technology platform

~960 retail stores &

35-year history; private fleet;

Tech-enabled B2B indirect

eCommerce presence

9M sq. ft. of DC space

procurement marketplace

Generate stable

Drive incremental

Expand client base and

EBITDA using existing

accelerate GTV growth

cash flows

capacity

70% + NPS Scores

Next-day delivery

Category creator

to 98.5% of the US

Provide efficient

Establish goals

Allocate capital

shared services

and incentives

efficiently

Disclaimer

ODP Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 14:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE ODP CORPORATION
10:31aOdp : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Presentation
PU
07:26aThe ODP Corp's Q1 Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Operations Rise, Sales Drop; Full-Y..
MT
07:11a(ODP) THE ODP CORPORATION Forecasts Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $4.50 - $5.10
MT
07:10aEarnings Flash (ODP) THE ODP CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $2.11B, vs. Street Est of $2...
MT
07:10aEarnings Flash (ODP) THE ODP CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $1.78, vs. Street Est of $1.34
MT
07:00aOdp Corp. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aOdp Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06:51aThe ODP Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
DJ
05/08Office Depot Survey Reveals More Than a Third of Respondents Could Not Do Their Jobs Wi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ODP CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 147 M - -
Net income 2023 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 685 M 1 685 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart THE ODP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The ODP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ODP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,96 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Director
Quincy L. Allen Independent Director
Kristin Ann Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION-7.69%1 685
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY7.44%26 484
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.8.53%25 500
CHEWY, INC.-10.98%14 093
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.17.26%11 998
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-23.49%7 381
