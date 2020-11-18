Log in
ODP : New Jersey Government Awards CompuCom a Class D Electronic Waste Recycling Permit

11/18/2020 | 08:09am EST

New Certification Proves CompuCom’s e-waste Management Competency and Expands its Recycling Capacity

CompuCom, a managed services provider and wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, announced today that it has been awarded a Class D Permit (Universal Waste) for its facility in Paulsboro, New Jersey. The permit, established under the New Jersey electronic waste management act, enables CompuCom to operate as an e-waste recycling facility for the safe and environmentally sound management of end-of-life electronic devices and components.

“CompuCom is honored to have accomplished this certification which recognizes our competence in the proper handling and disposal of e-waste in the state of New Jersey,” said Mick Slattery, president for CompuCom. “As the accumulation of e-waste continues to grow, we have partnered with our parent company, The ODP Corporation to establish the GreenerOffice™ program to help our customers assess and minimize their environmental impact on the planet.”

CompuCom views sustainability as another challenge it can help its customers address and sees its role as a specialized recycler as essential for providing the technology needed to extract raw materials and precious metals while also maintaining environmental safety. The company’s IT Asset Disposition Program (ITAD) reduces e-waste associated with outdated technology and includes the careful tracking of devices with a full chain of custody along with the certificate of recycling and data destruction.

About CompuCom

CompuCom is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. CompuCom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com.


© Business Wire 2020
