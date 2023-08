Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For The Quarter Ended July 1, 2023

(Dollars In Millions)

(Unaudited)

Cash $335 Short-Term Debt $9 Receivables $516 Trade Payables $864 Inventory $836 Other Current Liabilities $909 Other Current Assets $51 Total Current Liabilities $1,782 Total Current Assets $1,738 Long-Term Debt $172 Property & Equipment $347 Other Long-Term Liabilities $846 Other Long-Term Assets $1,876 Total Liabilities $2,800 Total Assets $3,961 Shareholders' Equity $1,161 Earnings and Cash Flow Summary Q2 YTD LTM Adjusted EBITDA1 $86 $217 $438 Q2 YTD LTM Operating Cash Flows ($8) $149 $470 Capital Expenditures ($23) ($50) ($106) Restricted Cash $0 ($1) ($1) Free Cash Flow1 ($31) $97 $362 Capitalization Short-Term Liquidity Short-Term Debt $9 Cash and cash equivalents $335 Long-Term Debt $172 Credit Line Availability $811 Shareholders' Equity $1,161 Total Available Liquidity $1,146 Total Invested Capital $1,342 Net Cash (Debt) Position $154 Current Ratio 0.98 NASDAQ Stock Symbol ODP Cash Coverage Ratio 0.25 D&B Failure Score2, 3 31 Total Debt/ Total Assets 0.05 D&B Paydex®2, 3 74 Total Debt/ Equity 0.16

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see https://investor.theodpcorp.com/financial-information/supplemental-data 2 D&B and Paydex are trademarks of the Dunn & Bradstreet Corporation. D&B Metrics as of 7/26/2023

3 D&B Failure Score (formerly Financial Stress Score), and Paydex are for The ODP Corporation

Definitions

Current Ratio = current assets/current liabilities

Total Debt / Total Assets = (short-term debt + long-term debt)/Total assets

Cash Coverage Ratio = LTM operating cash flows/Average current liabilities

Total Debt/ Equity = (Short-term debt + Long-term debt)/Shareholders' equity

Net Cash (Debt) Position = Cash and Cash Equivalents - Short-Term Debt - Long-Term Debt