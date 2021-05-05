Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The ODP Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODP   US88337F1057

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ODP : First Quarter 2021 Presentation FINAL.pdf

05/05/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter

Q120

2021 Financial Results

Office Depot® is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax® is avtrademark of OMX, Inc. ©2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, (the "Act") provides protection from liability in private lawsuits for "forward-looking" statements made by public companies under certain circumstances, provided that the public company discloses with specificity the risk factors that may impact its future results. The Company wants to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. Certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements under the Act. Except for historical financial and business performance information, statements made during this presentation should be considered forward-looking as referred to in the Act. Much of the information that looks towards future performance of the Company is based on various factors and important assumptions about future events that may or may not actually come true, including the impacts on our business due to the unknown severity and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, operations and financial results in the future could differ materially and substantially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements made during this presentation. Certain risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. The Company's SEC filings are available at no charge at www.sec.gov and at the Company's website at investor.theodpcorp.com.

During portions of today's presentation, the Company may refer to results which are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP financial measures is available on the Company's website at investor.theodpcorp.com. These measures exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations and the tax effects of these items, which may include but not be limited to merger integration, restructuring, acquisition costs, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of modification of debt and executive transition costs. The exact amount of these charges or credits are not currently determinable but may be significant. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide GAAP measures or equivalent reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP for these financial measures.

Gerry Smith

Chief Executive Officer

1Q21: Remaining True to ODP's Strategic Tenets; 5C Culture; Execution

1

2

3

Drive

Transition to Higher

Evolving into Higher

Low-Cost Model

Growth Opportunities

Value Businesses

Lower fixed cost, scalable model

Expanding our value proposition

New growth engines, digital

transformation, leveraging B2B assets

1Q

Progress

Delivered

Made significant progress in

Announced plan to separate ODP

solid operating

our B2B pivot and digital

into two independent, publicly

results

transformation

traded companies

Creating Long-Term Shareholder Value

1Q21: Significant Accomplishments

Maintained Safety Measures for Associates & Customers

Drove Solid Operating Results & Strong Free Cash Flow Despite COVID-19 Challenges

Made Significant Progress on B2B Evolution & Digital Transformation

Announced Plan to Unlock Shareholder Value Through Spin-Off of B2B Businesses, Creating Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

Established New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ODP Corporation published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE ODP CORPORATION
08:49aODP  : First Quarter 2021 Presentation FINAL.pdf
PU
08:13aODP  : to Split Into Two Independent Companies
MT
07:28aODP  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings Flat, Revenue Falls; Approves $300 Million Share Buy..
MT
07:00aODP CORP. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59aODP CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
06:53aODP CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:52aODP  : Earnings Flash (ODP) THE ODP CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $2.37B, vs. Str..
MT
06:52aODP  : Earnings Flash (ODP) THE ODP CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $1.21, vs. Street E..
MT
06:51aTHE ODP CORPORATION  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
06:46aTHE ODP CORPORATION  : Announces Plans to Separate into Two Independent, Publicl..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 399 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net cash 2021 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 2 273 M 2 273 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart THE ODP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The ODP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ODP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 47,67 $
Last Close Price 42,47 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Hale Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Terry Leeper Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION44.95%2 273
CHEWY, INC.-13.96%32 116
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY38.27%22 587
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.11.72%17 769
NEXT PLC11.97%14 634
POP MART INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-20.59%11 659
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ