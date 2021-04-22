Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The ODP Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODP

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ODP : Office Depot Recognizes Organizations for Leadership in Greener Purchasing

04/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

City of Chicago, University of Notre Dame, TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank ® and Others Awarded for their Commitment to Greener Purchasing

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that it recognized 19 forward-thinking organizations from across the country for their leadership in greener purchasing, including:

  • City of Chicago
  • Clovis Unified School District
  • Cook County Government
  • Crown Equipment Corporation
  • DaVita
  • Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
  • National Vision Holdings, Inc.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group
  • State of Hawaii
  • TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank ®
  • University of California, Davis
  • University of Notre Dame
  • UW Medicine

“Historically, environmentalism has been more about telling people what not to do rather than celebrating what they do. Negative feedback may be useful when trying to stop certain actions, but it doesn’t help when trying to encourage positive changes,” said Shannon Hunter, vice president of merchandising operations & sustainability for Office Depot. “At Office Depot, we believe it’s more powerful in the long run to reward greener action than to punish inaction. We also believe that recognizing leadership on environmental matters is a good way to influence others and change attitudes.”

Award winners were selected from Office Depot’s largest customers based on their expenditure on products with eco-attributes such as recycled content, energy-efficiency, reduced harsh chemicals, etc., and/or ecolabels such as FSC®, EPEAT, GREENGUARD Certification, GreenSeal® and EcoLogo. Customer purchases with the highest level of meaningful eco-attributes and ecolabels were given extra weight in the selection process.

Office Depot uses a wide range of approaches to increase customer uptake of greener products, including The Green Book® Digital Catalog to simplify the green shopping experience for BSD (Business Solutions Division) customers, a GreenerOffice™ web store containing thousands of products with environmental attributes, and regular promotions on greener products. Office Depot also has one of the industry’s leading sets of Greener Solutions and reporting tools, many of which were developed in collaboration with specific customers.

For more information about Office Depot’s sustainability initiatives, please see Office Depot's Corporate Sustainability Report.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE ODP CORPORATION
11:03aODP  : Office Depot Recognizes Organizations for Leadership in Greener Purchasin..
BU
04/21THE ODP CORPORATION  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Wednesday..
BU
04/21ODP CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to ..
AQ
04/20COMPUCOM  : Partners with Women in Technology Network to Expand Career Opportuni..
BU
03/31INSIDER TRENDS : ODP Corp Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reducing with Sha..
MT
03/31SECTOR UPDATE : Wide Gap Between Consumer Staples, Discretionary Stocks Near Clo..
MT
03/31ODP  : Staples to Assess All Options in Pursuit of ODP Following Latest Rejectio..
MT
03/31ODP  : Staples Says it Will 'Evaluate All Alternatives' In Pursuit of ODP Corp
MT
03/31ODP  : Staples Will Evaluate All Alternatives In Its Pursuit Of The ODP Corporat..
PR
03/26ODP CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 364 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net cash 2021 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 2 077 M 2 077 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart THE ODP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The ODP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ODP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 47,67 $
Last Close Price 38,80 $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Non-Executive Chairman
Todd Hale Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Terry Leeper Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION32.42%2 077
CHEWY, INC.-10.74%31 975
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.15%20 935
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.12.35%18 134
NEXT PLC11.63%14 657
GRANDVISION N.V.5.88%8 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ