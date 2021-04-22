ODP : Office Depot Recognizes Organizations for Leadership in Greener Purchasing

City of Chicago, University of Notre Dame, TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank ® and Others Awarded for their Commitment to Greener Purchasing

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that it recognized 19 forward-thinking organizations from across the country for their leadership in greener purchasing, including:

City of Chicago

Clovis Unified School District

Cook County Government

Crown Equipment Corporation

DaVita

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

National Vision Holdings, Inc.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Sinclair Broadcast Group

State of Hawaii

TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank ®

University of California, Davis

University of Notre Dame

UW Medicine

“Historically, environmentalism has been more about telling people what not to do rather than celebrating what they do. Negative feedback may be useful when trying to stop certain actions, but it doesn’t help when trying to encourage positive changes,” said Shannon Hunter, vice president of merchandising operations & sustainability for Office Depot. “At Office Depot, we believe it’s more powerful in the long run to reward greener action than to punish inaction. We also believe that recognizing leadership on environmental matters is a good way to influence others and change attitudes.”

Award winners were selected from Office Depot’s largest customers based on their expenditure on products with eco-attributes such as recycled content, energy-efficiency, reduced harsh chemicals, etc., and/or ecolabels such as FSC®, EPEAT, GREENGUARD Certification, GreenSeal® and EcoLogo. Customer purchases with the highest level of meaningful eco-attributes and ecolabels were given extra weight in the selection process.

Office Depot uses a wide range of approaches to increase customer uptake of greener products, including The Green Book® Digital Catalog to simplify the green shopping experience for BSD (Business Solutions Division) customers, a GreenerOffice™ web store containing thousands of products with environmental attributes, and regular promotions on greener products. Office Depot also has one of the industry’s leading sets of Greener Solutions and reporting tools, many of which were developed in collaboration with specific customers.

For more information about Office Depot’s sustainability initiatives, please see Office Depot's Corporate Sustainability Report.

