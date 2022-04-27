Log in
Office Depot Celebrates Organizations for Their Leadership in Greener Purchasing

04/27/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Marriott Vacations Worldwide, State of Mississippi, Woodforest National Bank and Others Awarded for their Commitment to Greener Purchasing

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,000 stores, today announced that it recognized a number of forward-thinking organizations from across the country for their leadership in greener purchasing, including:

  • The Cincinnati Insurance Company
  • City of Chicago
  • Crowley
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide
  • Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
  • State of Mississippi
  • Woodforest National Bank

“Office Depot’s sustainability initiatives started with an internal commitment to reduce our environmental impact, but we soon recognized that our customers care as much as we do about being an environmentally sustainable organization and face similar challenges in understanding how to measure and manage their impact for the better,” said Stephen Mohan, executive vice president of the Business Solutions Division for Office Depot. “By celebrating our customers who are championing greener purchasing, we’re not only applauding them for supporting the health of our planet, but also encouraging them to continue to make greener purchases in the future and influencing other organizations to follow their lead.”

Award winners were selected from Office Depot’s largest customers based on their expenditure on products with eco-attributes such as recycled content, energy-efficiency, reduced harsh chemicals, etc., and/or ecolabels such as FSC®, EPEAT, GREENGUARD Certification, GreenSeal® and EcoLogo. Customer purchases with the highest level of meaningful eco-attributes and ecolabels were given extra weight in the selection process.

Office Depot offers a variety of tools to help customers reach their environmental sustainability goals, including The Green Book® Digital Catalog to simplify the green shopping experience for BSD (Business Solutions Division) customers, a GreenerOffice™ web store containing thousands of products with environmental attributes, and regular promotions on greener products. Office Depot also has one of the industry’s leading sets of Greener Solutions and reporting tools, many of which were developed in collaboration with specific customers.

For more information about Office Depot’s sustainability initiatives, please see Office Depot's Corporate Sustainability Report.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,000 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ODP, ODP Business Solutions, and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
