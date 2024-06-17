From essential bed sheets and stylish accessories to sleek storage solutions and full room bundles — the Office Depot OfficeMax assortment of Dormify essentials will be accessible to students in stores and online, making it easier than ever to plan for move-in week.

Office Depot is setting college students up for a successful 2024–2025 school year with its expanded collection of college dorm and school supplies in a new partnership with Dormify, a leader in dorm room decor and clever essentials. Students can shop an array of new stylish furniture and dorm room must-haves online at officedepot.com and in 200 stores.

“Our partnership with Dormify allows Office Depot OfficeMax to offer more college dorm supplies through our efficient and versatile shopping and shipping options," said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "We're passionate about enabling our customers' educational goals, and providing students with the tools to be successful is an essential part of that mission. We are proud to empower students of all ages to thrive and positively impact the world.”

There are many ways to shop and ship beyond standard deliveries and in-store purchases. For those who plan ahead, Dormify products will be available in almost 200 stores throughout the summer with the option to ship to another store location for pickup in your college area during move-in. Students who buy online can take advantage of Office Depot’s free 20-minute in-store/curbside pickup or free delivery on orders over $35.

“The preparation for college move-in is rife with to-do lists, errands, and tasks. We're committed to making the process as easy as possible by simplifying the logistics and have found a great partner in Office Depot," says Amanda Zuckerman, co-founder of Dormify. "We’re thrilled that students and their families will have the opportunity to see, feel, and shop our products in-person at Office Depot in 200 markets that are around the corner from so many campuses. Students will also be able to place orders over the summer at a store near their hometown and have it ready for pickup at an Office Depot location near their school during move-in—a critical offering that we know our customers are requesting."

The Dormify college dorm collection at Office Depot OfficeMax includes stylish storage and décor items that range from $15.99 to $309.99 such as best-sellers like eyelash fringe comforter and sham set, velvet flower-shaped pillow, 3-drawer cart with USB ports, twin XL bedding bundle, and much more.

Office Depot is giving 10 people a chance to try the new collection themselves with a dorm makeover. Now through June 24, enter for your chance to win a $500 Office Depot OfficeMax merchandise card to put towards a fully outfitted dorm room for the upcoming school year. No purchase necessary. Visit officedepot.com/giveaways to enter.

To see and shop the full collection of college dorm furniture and décor, please visit: www.officedepot.com/l/school-supplies/college-supplies.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Dormify

Dormify is a college lifestyle and small-space decorating destination for the style-obsessed. Dormify simplifies the shopping experience for college students and post-grads by curating and creating exclusive products designed for small-space living without sacrificing style. Founded by Amanda Zuckerman and her mom, Karen, in 2011 when Amanda was in college, Dormify has become a trusted resource that makes outfitting your college dorm or apartment with everything you need (and want) stress-free and fun. Dormify has been highlighted by The New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Morning America, and The TODAY Show, and co-founder Amanda Zuckerman was named to Forbes “30 Under 30” list.

To learn more, visit dormify.com.

