Expect Red Hot Discounts on Furniture, Tech, School Supplies and more Online and In-Store

Office Depot announced today summer savings, including Depot Discount Days and upcoming state Tax-Free holidays.

During Depot Discount Days from July 16-18, shoppers can beat the heat with some prime shopping at officedepot.com and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide. For three days, customers can save over 50% on select furniture, tech and supplies for school, work and home. Hundreds of deals will be available including:

RS Gaming™ RGX Faux Leather High-Back Gaming Chair, Black/Blue, BIFMA Compliant for $99.99 ($200 savings)

for $99.99 ($200 savings) Realspace® Vista Glass 76"W L-Shape Corner Desk, Silver for $299.99 ($97 savings)

for $299.99 ($97 savings) Epson® EcoTank® Photo ET-8550 SuperTank® Wide-Format Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer for $599.99 ($200 savings)

for $599.99 ($200 savings) HP 15-fc0013od Laptop, 15.6" Screen, AMD Ryzen 3, AI Enabled, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Wi-Fi 6, Windows® 11 Home for $259.99 ($230 savings)

for $259.99 ($230 savings) Crayola® Classpack® Color Pencils, Set Of 240 for $53.99 ($13.50 savings)

Starting as early as Friday, July 12, shoppers in select states can begin taking advantage of Tax-Free holidays to stock up on supplies and essentials ahead of the back-to-school season. Shop at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores or online and pay no state sales tax on qualifying personal purchases. Rewards members also get 15% back in bonus rewards on qualifying in-store purchases. To see a full list of participating states and the tax-free eligible items, visit https://www.officedepot.com/taxfree.

Not an Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards member yet? It’s free! Join today!

Want to avoid the crowds but take advantage of all these savings? Shoppers can benefit from FREE Same-Day Delivery services on eligible items beginning 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday, July 14 through Saturday, July 20 11:59 p.m. ET. To verify if your zip code is eligible, visit https://www.officedepot.com/samedaydelivery.

Find services and solutions to succeed this summer with thousands of deals available online at officedepot.com and at an Office Depot OfficeMax store near you. Look for savings of up to 60% on our best-selling school supplies.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omni-channel presence, which includes supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence, and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Office Depot, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. ©2024 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715571941/en/