    ODP   US88337F1057

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
43.50 USD   -1.58%
07:20aODP Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
07:16aThe ODP Corporation Announces Appointment of David Centrella as Executive Vice President and as President of ODP Business Solutions
BU
07:04aEarnings Flash (ODP) THE ODP CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $1.27, vs. Street Est of $0.79
MT
The ODP Corporation Announces Appointment of David Centrella as Executive Vice President and as President of ODP Business Solutions

05/04/2022 | 07:16am EDT
The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that David Centrella has been promoted to Executive Vice President, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer of The ODP Corporation, Gerry Smith. In his new position, Centrella will also serve as President of ODP Business Solutions, a leading B2B solutions provider serving small, medium and enterprise level companies, including the contract sales channel of ODP’s prior Office Depot Business Solutions Division, replacing Stephen M. Mohan, who will depart the Company.

As President of ODP Business Solutions, Centrella will be responsible for core B2B sales and operations across all customer segments and vertical markets, including through Grand & Toy, and ODP’s Federation Entities.

“David brings strong operations, sales and finance leadership experience to his new role that will enhance our relentless focus on customer service and help drive profitable growth,” said Smith. “His deep institutional knowledge and industry experience, combined with his innovative and continuous-learning approach to business operations, make David the perfect candidate for this role.”

Centrella joined the Company in 1998 and has over 30 years of experience in Finance, Merchandising, Sales and Sales Operations. In his past roles, Centrella served as Sr. Vice President of Merchandising Operations, where he led and managed vendor relations, pricing and promotional strategies, Sr. Vice President of Print and Services, where he led the Company’s $1B multi-channel Print and Services business, and Sr. Vice President of BSD Field Sales, where he took on the additional responsibility of leading BSD’s Sales Operations team. Most recently David served as Sr. Vice President of FP&A where he also led several key companywide initiatives, including the Separation Management Office associated with the Company’s strategic review of its consumer business.

“I am excited to take this new role at ODP and by the opportunity to help drive the growth of our B2B business,” said Centrella. “ODP Business Solutions is strategically positioned to continuously improve our value proposition for our current and future customers.”

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,000 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

ODP, ODP Business Solutions, and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 386 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net cash 2022 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 109 M 2 109 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 73,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 43,50 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Director
Terry Leeper Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nelson David Bleisch Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION12.53%2 109
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-13.53%23 066
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-2.69%20 955
CHEWY, INC.-48.62%12 741
L BRANDS114.90%12 700
GRANDVISION N.V.0.53%8 207