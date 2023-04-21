The ODP Corporation Celebrates 6th Annual 'Day of Service' with $250,000 Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) will kick off the company’s sixth annual Day of Service company-wide philanthropic initiative on April 22 with a $250,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support kids and teens across the country. From April 22 through May 6, associates from The ODP Corporation’s operating business units, under the brands Office Depot OfficeMax, ODP Business Solutions, Veyer and Varis, will volunteer on 16 service projects to enhance local Clubs in their communities.

“I am incredibly proud of our associates who volunteer to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. “Their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities is truly inspiring and a reflection of our core values as a company. We are thrilled to support these projects that make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people across the country.”

Associates will lend their time and talents to complete tailored volunteer projects designed to support Clubs associated with the following organizations:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (Arizona) Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida) Boys & Girls Clubs of Elgin (Illinois) Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio (Ohio) Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (California) Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida (Florida) Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City (Kansas) Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (Texas) Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (California) Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County (Florida) Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (Michigan) Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (Texas) Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver (Colorado) Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Georgia) Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities (Minnesota) Boys & Girls Clubs of King County (Washington)

Office Depot OfficeMax is also providing customers with the opportunity to support the organization through this national partnership. Now through the end of this year, customers who shop online at officedepot.com can make a donation at checkout to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and help to empower youth across the country.

“Over the past several years, we’ve witnessed The ODP Corporation’s commitment to enhancing Boys & Girls Club spaces to help kids and teens thrive,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are honored to have another year of support from dedicated ODP volunteers to support the enhancement of safe, engaging spaces where Club members thrive.”

The ODP Corporation supports nonprofit and community organizations year-round through volunteer and philanthropic programs aimed at strengthening communities, empowering education and championing entrepreneurship. To learn more about The ODP Corporation, visit theodpcorp.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc., The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

