Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The ODP Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODP   US88337F1057

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
44.54 USD   +0.59%
09:01aThe ODP Corporation Celebrates 6th Annual 'Day of Service' with $250,000 Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America
BU
04/14Odp Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/10The ODP Corporation Completes Sale and Partial Leaseback of Its Corporate Headquarters
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The ODP Corporation Celebrates 6th Annual 'Day of Service' with $250,000 Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

04/21/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) will kick off the company’s sixth annual Day of Service company-wide philanthropic initiative on April 22 with a $250,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support kids and teens across the country. From April 22 through May 6, associates from The ODP Corporation’s operating business units, under the brands Office Depot OfficeMax, ODP Business Solutions, Veyer and Varis, will volunteer on 16 service projects to enhance local Clubs in their communities.

“I am incredibly proud of our associates who volunteer to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. “Their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities is truly inspiring and a reflection of our core values as a company. We are thrilled to support these projects that make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people across the country.”

Associates will lend their time and talents to complete tailored volunteer projects designed to support Clubs associated with the following organizations:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (Arizona)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Elgin (Illinois)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio (Ohio)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (California)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida (Florida)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City (Kansas)

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (Texas)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (California)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County (Florida)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (Michigan)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (Texas)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver (Colorado)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Georgia)

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities (Minnesota)

Boys & Girls Clubs of King County (Washington)

Office Depot OfficeMax is also providing customers with the opportunity to support the organization through this national partnership. Now through the end of this year, customers who shop online at officedepot.com can make a donation at checkout to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and help to empower youth across the country.

“Over the past several years, we’ve witnessed The ODP Corporation’s commitment to enhancing Boys & Girls Club spaces to help kids and teens thrive,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are honored to have another year of support from dedicated ODP volunteers to support the enhancement of safe, engaging spaces where Club members thrive.”

The ODP Corporation supports nonprofit and community organizations year-round through volunteer and philanthropic programs aimed at strengthening communities, empowering education and championing entrepreneurship. To learn more about The ODP Corporation, visit theodpcorp.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc., The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE ODP CORPORATION
09:01aThe ODP Corporation Celebrates 6th Annual 'Day of Service' with $250,000 Donation to Bo..
BU
04/14Odp Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/10The ODP Corporation Completes Sale and Partial Leaseback of Its Corporate Headquarters
AQ
04/06Odp Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obli..
AQ
04/06The ODP Corporation Enters into the Second Amendment to Its Third Amended and Restated ..
CI
04/06ODP Closes $104 Million Sale of Florida Headquarters Building to Undisclosed Buyer
MT
04/06The ODP Corporation Completes Sale and Partial Leaseback of Its Corporate Headquarters
BU
03/22The ODP Corporation to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets eCommerce Susta..
BU
03/20Insider Sell: Odp
MT
03/15Transcript : The ODP Corporation Presents at UBS 12th Annual Global Consumer ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ODP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 147 M - -
Net income 2023 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 789 M 1 789 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart THE ODP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The ODP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ODP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,54 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Director
Terry Leeper Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Quincy L. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION-2.20%1 789
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY10.68%27 364
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.16.20%27 301
CHEWY, INC.-11.52%14 008
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.19.79%12 520
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-17.51%7 958
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer