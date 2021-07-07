Log in
The ODP Corporation : Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

07/07/2021 | 09:05am EDT
Report Presents the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices and Goals

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today announced the release of the company’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides information on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and goals for Office Depot, CompuCom and Grand & Toy.

“The ODP Corporation’s sustainability platform includes a variety of programs and initiatives in place to support our commitment to be a responsible corporation and help our suppliers and customers do the same,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. “I’m proud to close out our 2018 public-facing sustainability goals by exceeding our targets. We will set new baselines with meaningful goals in regard to our continued commitment to decreasing the company’s environmental impact.”

The ODP Corporation’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on associate well-being, as well as maintaining business operations. The report also showcases the progress made on the company’s public-facing sustainability goals around energy consumption, transportation emissions and cube utilization:

  • The company had already exceeded its goal in 2019 to reduce energy consumption by 2021, with a 44% decrease in facility energy consumption since 2016.
  • Miles per gallon in Office Depot’s private fleet increased 18% since 2018, exceeding the goal of 15%.
  • Office Depot improved cube utilization by 14% since 2018, exceeding the goal of 10%.

Other accomplishments highlighted in the 2021 report include:

Planet:

  • 11% reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions since 2019
  • 15,365 MT waste diverted from the landfill
  • Recycled more than 6 million pounds of e-waste from customers
  • The Office Depot Chemicals Management Policy was expanded and a Beyond Restricted Substances List (BRSL) was published for the first time in 2020.

People:

  • Associate Resource Groups expanded to 14, with four new ARGs established between Office Depot, CompuCom and Grand & Toy, including groups for Asian Professionals, Men of Color, and Women in Leadership.
  • Over $10 Million worth of in-kind products were donated to community organizations and $2 Million was donated directly to COVID-19 relief programs.
  • 18,000 fully stocked backpacks, gift cards and supplies were given to students and teachers at 25 schools across the country through the Office Depot Start Proud!® program.

Prosperity:

  • By partnering with minority-, women-, veteran-, disabled-, LGBTQ+ -owned and small businesses through Office Depot’s diverse supplier program, diverse businesses reached $270+ million in spend and sales.
  • 31% of total Office Depot sales were greener products.
  • The ODP Corporation created Elevate Together™ powered by Round It Up America® – a nonprofit initiative designed to address systemic discrimination by accelerating the creation, growth and prosperity of Black- and Hispanic-owned small businesses.

For more information about sustainability at The ODP Corporation, please view the full 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
