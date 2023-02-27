Advanced search
    ODP   US88337F1057

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
45.76 USD   -0.56%
05:39pThe ODP Corporation to Host a Demonstration of the Varis Platform on Thursday, March 2, 2023
BU
01:01pThe ODP Corporation Appoints Max Hood Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
BU
02/20The ODP Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Wednesday, March 1, 2023
AQ
The ODP Corporation to Host a Demonstration of the Varis Platform on Thursday, March 2, 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:39pm EST
The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers today announced that it will be hosting a demonstration of the Varis platform at Nasdaq in New York City on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET. Varis is ODP’s tech-enabled B2B digital platform technology business, which provides a better way for buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform’s consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology (govaris.com).

Please join members of The ODP Corporation and Varis leadership team to learn more about Varis at this event, which will include a demonstration of the platform and a brief presentation by the Varis team, led by Prentis Wilson.

Analysts and investors interested in attending should register by contacting odpcorpevents@theodpcorp.com.

About The ODP Corporation
The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 520 M - -
Net income 2022 180 M - -
Net cash 2022 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 108 M 2 108 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 68,9%
Technical analysis trends THE ODP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 45,76 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target -6,03%
Managers and Directors
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Director
Terry Leeper Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Quincy L. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION0.48%2 108
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.10.86%26 457
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY2.48%25 376
CHEWY, INC.6.69%16 748
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.6.63%10 699
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.0.66%9 689