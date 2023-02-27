The ODP Corporation to Host a Demonstration of the Varis Platform on Thursday, March 2, 2023

The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers today announced that it will be hosting a demonstration of the Varis platform at Nasdaq in New York City on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET. Varis is ODP’s tech-enabled B2B digital platform technology business, which provides a better way for buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform’s consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology (govaris.com).

Please join members of The ODP Corporation and Varis leadership team to learn more about Varis at this event, which will include a demonstration of the platform and a brief presentation by the Varis team, led by Prentis Wilson.

Analysts and investors interested in attending should register by contacting odpcorpevents@theodpcorp.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

