The ODP Corporation to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum Thursday, March 23, 2023

The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers, announced today that Kevin Moffitt, president of Office Depot; Prentis Wilson, president of Varis; and Tim Perrott, vice president investor relations and treasury, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on March 23rd, at approximately 3:30 pm (ET).

The virtual fireside chat will be webcast and a replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.theodpcorp.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005785/en/