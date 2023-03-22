Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The ODP Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODP   US88337F1057

THE ODP CORPORATION

(ODP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
45.24 USD   -1.42%
06:05pThe ODP Corporation to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum Thursday, March 23, 2023
BU
03/20Insider Sell: Odp
MT
03/15Transcript : The ODP Corporation Presents at UBS 12th Annual Global Consumer and Retail Conference, Mar-15-2023 02:00 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The ODP Corporation to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum Thursday, March 23, 2023

03/22/2023 | 06:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers, announced today that Kevin Moffitt, president of Office Depot; Prentis Wilson, president of Varis; and Tim Perrott, vice president investor relations and treasury, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on March 23rd, at approximately 3:30 pm (ET).

The virtual fireside chat will be webcast and a replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.theodpcorp.com.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE ODP CORPORATION
06:05pThe ODP Corporation to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets eCommerce Susta..
BU
03/20Insider Sell: Odp
MT
03/15Transcript : The ODP Corporation Presents at UBS 12th Annual Global Consumer ..
CI
03/15Office Depot Survey Reveals Over Half of Female Small Business Owners Felt 2022 Was the..
BU
03/14Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
03/14The ODP Corporation to Attend UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference Wednesday, March ..
BU
03/14ODP to Repurchase 2 Million Common Shares From HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fun..
MT
03/13Odp Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obli..
AQ
03/13The ODP Corporation Announces Common Stock Repurchase from HG Vora
BU
03/09Odp Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ODP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 147 M - -
Net income 2023 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,65x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 843 M 1 843 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart THE ODP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The ODP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ODP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 45,89 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Director
Terry Leeper Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Quincy L. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ODP CORPORATION0.77%1 843
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.9.99%26 250
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY4.76%25 941
CHEWY, INC.7.55%16 883
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.21.91%12 231
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-15.12%8 183
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer