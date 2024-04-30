Summary of the Settlement of

Accounts for FY2023

April 30, 2024

The Okinawa Electric Power Company, Inc.

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Financial Results for FY2023

(Year-on-Year Comparison)

(Unit: million yen, X)

Consolidated (A)

Non-consolidated (B)

(A) / (B)

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Rate of

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Rate of

FY2022

FY2023

(Results)

(Results)

Change

(Results)

(Results)

Change

(Results)

(Results)

Sales

223,517

236,394

12,876

+5.8

213,383

225,609

12,226

+5.7

1.05

1.05

Operating

-48,406

3,481

51,888

-50,582

1,027

51,610

3.39

income

Ordinary

-48,799

2,568

51,367

-50,245

387

50,632

6.63

income

Net income

-45,457*

2,391*

47,848

-45,934

1,200

47,135

1.99

* Net income attributable to owners of parent.

Consolidated and Non-consolidated : Increase in Sales and Income for the first time in 6 years (First profit in 2 years)

Revenue

  • Increase in Sales due to the price revision in Electric business.

Expenditure

  • Decrease in Fuel costs and Purchased power costs due to lower fuel price in Electric business.
  • Increase in Non-current assets retirement costs, due to the retirement of the damaged coal unloader at the Gushikawa Thermal Power Plant in Electric business.

2

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Reference

Main factors in Changes of Consolidated Ordinary Income

(Unit:100 million yen)

Increase in Repair and maintenance costs

+17

■ Increase in Depreciation costs

+15

  • Increase in Non-current assets retirement costs +15

Other 25

-47

-45

Effect of Electricity

+447

price revision

-487

+281

-124

Decrease in Sold

power to other suppliers

■ Decrease in Fuel costs

-242

■ Decrease in Purchased power costs

-205

FY2022

513

FY2023

Ordinary income

Ordinary income

3

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Financial Results for FY2023

(Comparison with previous forecasts (Jan.2024))

(Unit: million yen)

Consolidated

Non-consolidated

FY2023 (previous forecasts)

FY2023

Change

FY2023 (previous forecasts)

FY2023

Change

May.

Aug.

Oct.

Jan.

Against

May.

Aug.

Oct.

Jan.

Against

Results

Results

2023

2023

2023

2024

Jan.2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

Jan.2024

Sales

234,700

234,400

240,300

237,500

236,394

-0.5%

222,900

222,600

228,800

226,800

225,609

-0.5%

Operating

6,800

5,100

4,100

3,800

3,481

-8.4%

5,700

4,000

3,000

2,700

1,027

-61.9%

income

Ordinary

5,600

4,100

3,100

3,100

2,568

-17.2%

4,500

3,000

2,000

2,000

387

-80.6%

income

Net income

*

*

*

*

*

+8.7%

3,500

2,400

1,700

1,700

1,200

-29.4%

4,000

2,900

2,200

2,200

2,391

* Net income attributable to owners of parent.

[Comparison with previous forecasts (Jan.2024) ]

  • Decrease in Electricity sales due to decrease in Electricity sales volume in Electric business.
  • Increase in expenses due to the impact of yen depreciation on Fuel costs and Purchased power costs in Electric business.
  • Increase in Operating income in consolidated subsidiaries.

4

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Trends in Electricity Sales Volume

Electricity Sales Volume

(Unit: million kWh, %)

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Rate of

(Results)

(Results)

Change

Lighting

2,842

2,714

-128

-4.5

Power

4,231

4,251

+20

+0.4

Total

7,073

6,965

-108

-1.5

Reference Power Generated and Received

(Unit: million kWh)

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Rate of

Com-

Com-

Electricity

Electricity

change

position

position

generated

generated

ratio

ratio

Coal

3,239

44.1%

2,470

34.2%

-769

-23.7%

OEPC

Oil

989

13.4%

1,016

14.1%

+27

+2.7%

LNG

1,651

22.5%

1,981

27.5%

+330

+20.0%

Total

5,879

80.0%

5,467

75.8%

-412

-7.0%

Other

1,470

20.0%

1,750

24.2%

+280

+19.0%

Total

7,349

100.0%

7,217

100.0%

-132

-1.8%

The demand for Lighting decreased compared with Year-on- Year due to the impact of power saving and customer switching to other suppliers.

Despite the impact of power saving and decreased demand in the industrial sector, the demand for Power remained almost unchanged from the previous year due to increase by customer switching to our company from other suppliers in the commercial sector and the recovery from the impact of novel coronavirus.

  • Power generated and received was 7,217 million kWh, down by 1.8%. *
  • Electricity generated of OEPC's Coal-fired thermal power was down by 23.7%. *
  • Electricity generated of OEPC's Oil-fired thermal power was up by 2.7%. *
  • Electricity generated of OEPC's LNG-fired thermal power was up by 20.0%. *

*Comparison with previous year.

5

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Non-consolidated

- Factors in Revenue and Expenditure Changes

(Unit: million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Rate of

Main factors in changes

(Results)

(Results)

Change

Electricity sales volume -2,387 Increased unit price +90,637

Ordinary

Electricity sales

171,462

169,798

-1,664

-1.0

Fuel cost adjustment system -89,914

(Impact of lower fuel prices -64,197 Discount from the government's program of

electricity price sharp fluctuation mitigation -25,717)

revenues

Other income

43,686

56,922

+13,236

+30.3

Subsidies from the government's program of electricity price sharp fluctuation

mitigation +25,717 Sold power to other suppliers -12,468

(Sales)

(213,383)

(225,609)

(+12,226)

(+5.7)

Total

215,148

226,721

+11,572

+5.4

Personnel costs

16,954

17,019

+65

+0.4

Fuel costs

118,678

94,426

-24,251

-20.4

Quantity -12,149

Unit price -13,367 (CIF -28,008 Exchange rate +4,984 Initial inventories +9,658)

Repair and maintenance costs

18,383

20,100

+1,716

+9.3

Distribution +1,024(Typhoon Recovery +697) Internal combustion +821

Ordinary

Depreciation costs

18,493

19,995

+1,501

+8.1

Thermal +795 Internal combustion +295

Purchased power costs

60,790

40,269

-20,521

-33.8

Grant under Act on Purchase of Renewable Energy Sourced Electricity deduction

expenses

Thermal -12,425

Tax and other public charges

7,630

7,554

-75

-1.0

-7,107

Interest expenses

1,062

1,597

+535

+50.5

Average rate +294 Average balance +241

Other expenses

23,400

25,368

+1,967

+8.4

Non-current assets retirement costs +1,552

(The coal unloader at the Gushikawa Thermal Power Plant +2,020)

(Operating expenses)

(263,965)

(224,581)

(-39,384)

(-14.9)

Total

265,394

226,334

-39,060

-14.7

(Operating income)

(-50,582)

(1,027)

(+51,610)

()

Ordinary income

-50,245

387

+50,632

Income before income taxes

-50,245

387

+50,632

Income taxes

-4,310

-813

+3,497

Net income

-45,934

1,200

+47,135

6

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Non-consolidated

  • Trends in Data and Effects of Changes
    • Main Data

FY2022

FY2023

Rate of

(Results)

(Results)

Change

Crude oil CIF price

$/bbl

102.7

86.0

-16.3%

Coal CIF price

*1

$/t

346.8

192.5

-44.5%

Exchange rate

Yen/$

135.5

144.6

+6.7%

*1 Our purchased prices.

Effects of Changes

(Unit:100 million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

(Results)

(Results)

Crude oil CIF price

*2,3

1$/bbl

5.1

6.9

Coal CIF price

*2

1$/t

1.9

1.8

Exchange rate

*2

1Yen/$

8.6

6.4

Electric energy demand

1%

0.0

4.4

Interest rate

1%

0.5

0.3

*2

Figures for effects of changes do not include data of Purchased power costs.

*3

Includes the effect of LNG.

7

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Consolidated

- Factors in Revenue and Expenditure Changes

(Unit: million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Rate of

(Results)

(Results)

Change*2

Sales

223,517

236,394

+12,876

+5.8%

Operating

-48,406

3,481

+51,888

income

Ordinary

-48,799

2,568

+51,367

income

Net

-45,457

2,391

+47,848

income*

  • Net income attributable to owners of parent..
  • By Segment (before eliminating internal transactions)

(Unit: million yen)

Electric

Construction

Other

business

Business

Sales

225,609

24,617

34,877

(YoY change)

+12,226

+417

+2,884

Sales to outside

219,859

4,625

11,909

customers out of total

(YoY change)

+11,780

-218

+1,315

Operating income

1,027

1,008

2,211

(YoY change)

+51,610

-192

+607

  • Sales : 236,394 (+12,876)
  • Factors for increase
  • Increase in Sales in Electric business.
  • Operating income : 3,481(+51,888)
  • Factors for increase
  • Increase in Sales in Electric business.
  • Decrease in Fuel costs in Electric business.
  • Decrease in Purchased power costs in Electric business.
  • Ordinary income : 2,568 (+51,367)

Net income*

: 2,391 (+47,848)

By segment

  • In "Construction Business" segment, Sales increased due to increase in internal construction work, despite decrease in construction orders from private sector.
  • In "Other" segment, Sales increased due to increase in internal construction work and energy service provider (ESP) business sales.

8

The Okinawa Electric

Power Company, Inc.

Financial Results of each Company

(Unit: million yen)

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2022

FY2023

Change

(Results)

(Results)

(Results)

(Results)

(Results)

(Results)

(Results)

(Results)

The Okinawa Electric Power Company, Inc.

213,383

225,609

+12,226

-50,582

1,027

+51,610

-50,245

387

+50,632

-45,934

1,200

+47,135

Okidenko Company, Ltd.

22,282

22,321

+39

1,010

805

-205

1,073

852

-220

745

596

-149

Okiden Kigyo Company, Ltd.

4,788

5,902

+1,113

3

181

+178

27

205

+177

93

133

+39

Okinawa Plant Kogyo Company, Inc.

10,770

11,073

+303

358

788

+429

375

836

+461

307

601

+293

Okinawa Denki Kogyo Company, Inc.

960

1,091

+130

92

102

+10

118

148

+29

82

88

+5

O

Okiden Kaihatsu Company, Inc.

3,923

4,371

+447

628

519

-108

592

478

-113

343

327

-16

t

The Okiden Global Systems Company, Inc.

2,191

2,266

+74

25

146

+120

68

156

+87

102

101

-0

h

Okinawa Enetech Company, Inc.

1,273

1,124

-149

147

64

-82

154

76

-78

107

51

-56

e

r

Okinawa New Energy Development Company, Inc.

1,127

1,100

-26

115

-8

-123

107

-19

-126

76

-15

-92

Okisetsubi Company, Ltd.

1,214

1,652

+437

41

133

+92

39

11

-27

27

7

-19

FRT, Inc.

1,739

1,940

+201

133

138

+5

134

142

+7

38

92

+54

Progressive Energy Corporation.

4,025

4,367

+342

106

164

+57

116

164

+48

88

115

+26

The Reliance Energy Okinawa, Inc.

3,049

3,555

+506

142

173

+31

104

139

+34

80

109

+28

Reconciliations

-47,210

-49,982

-2,771

-627

-756

-128

-1,468

-1,012

+457

-1,617

-1,019

+599

Consolidated

223,517

236,394

+12,876

-48,406

3,481

+51,888

-48,799

2,568

+51,367

*

*

*

-45,457

2,391

+47,848

* Net income attributable to owners of parent.

9

