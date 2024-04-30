The demand for Lighting decreased compared with Year-on- Year due to the impact of power saving and customer switching to other suppliers.

Despite the impact of power saving and decreased demand in the industrial sector, the demand for Power remained almost unchanged from the previous year due to increase by customer switching to our company from other suppliers in the commercial sector and the recovery from the impact of novel coronavirus.

Power generated and received was 7,217 million kWh, down by 1.8%. *

Electricity generated of OEPC's Coal-fired thermal power was down by 23.7%. *

Coal-fired thermal power was down by 23.7%. * Electricity generated of OEPC's Oil-fired thermal power was up by 2.7%. *

Oil-fired thermal power was up by 2.7%. * Electricity generated of OEPC's LNG-fired thermal power was up by 20.0%. *

*Comparison with previous year.