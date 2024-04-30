Summary of the Settlement of
Accounts for FY2023
April 30, 2024
The Okinawa Electric Power Company, Inc.
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Table of contents
Financial Results for FY2023 (Year-on-Year Comparison)
2
【Reference】 Main factors in Changes of Consolidated Ordinary Income
3
Financial
Financial Results for FY2023 (Comparison with previous forecasts(Jun.2024))
4
Trends in Electricity Sales Volume
5
Results
Non-consolidated - Factors in Revenue and Expenditure Changes
6
Non-consolidated - Trends in Data and Effects of Changes
7
for FY2023
Consolidated - Factors in Revenue and Expenditure Changes
8
Financial Results of each Company
9
Balance Sheet Comparison
10
State of Capex, Cash Flow and Interest-bearing Debt
11
Financial
Annual Outlook Summary
12
Non-consolidated - Revenue and Expenditure Forecasts, Factors in Changes
13
Outlook
Non-consolidated - Trends in Data and Effects of Changes (Forecasts)
14
for FY2024
Consolidated - Revenue and Expenditure Forecasts, Factors in Changes
15
Outlook of Capex, Cash Flow and Interest-bearing Debt
16
Shareholder
FY2023 Dividend and FY2024 Dividend Forecast
17
Return
Reference
Trends in Financial Indicators (Non-consolidated)
18
Trends in Financial Indicators (Consolidated)
19
1
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Financial Results for FY2023
(Year-on-Year Comparison)
(Unit: million yen, X)
Consolidated (A)
Non-consolidated (B)
(A) / (B)
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Rate of
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Rate of
FY2022
FY2023
(Results)
(Results)
Change
(Results)
(Results)
Change
(Results)
(Results)
Sales
223,517
236,394
12,876
+5.8％
213,383
225,609
12,226
+5.7％
1.05
1.05
Operating
-48,406
3,481
51,888
－
-50,582
1,027
51,610
－
ー
3.39
income
Ordinary
-48,799
2,568
51,367
－
-50,245
387
50,632
－
ー
6.63
income
Net income
-45,457*
2,391*
47,848
－
-45,934
1,200
47,135
－
ー
1.99
* Net income attributable to owners of parent.
Consolidated and Non-consolidated : Increase in Sales and Income for the first time in 6 years (First profit in 2 years)
【Revenue】
- Increase in Sales due to the price revision in Electric business.
【Expenditure】
- Decrease in Fuel costs and Purchased power costs due to lower fuel price in Electric business.
- Increase in Non-current assets retirement costs, due to the retirement of the damaged coal unloader at the Gushikawa Thermal Power Plant in Electric business.
2
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
【Reference】
Main factors in Changes of Consolidated Ordinary Income
(Unit:100 million yen)
■ Increase in Repair and maintenance costs
+17
■ Increase in Depreciation costs
+15
- Increase in Non-current assets retirement costs +15
Other 25
-47
-45
Effect of Electricity
+447
price revision
-487
+281
-124
Decrease in Sold
power to other suppliers
■ Decrease in Fuel costs
-242
■ Decrease in Purchased power costs
-205
FY2022
＋513
FY2023
Ordinary income
Ordinary income
3
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Financial Results for FY2023
(Comparison with previous forecasts (Jan.2024))
(Unit: million yen)
Consolidated
Non-consolidated
FY2023 (previous forecasts)
FY2023
Change
FY2023 (previous forecasts)
FY2023
Change
May.
Aug.
Oct.
Jan.
Against
May.
Aug.
Oct.
Jan.
Against
Results
Results
2023
2023
2023
2024
Jan.2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
Jan.2024
Sales
234,700
234,400
240,300
237,500
236,394
-0.5%
222,900
222,600
228,800
226,800
225,609
-0.5%
Operating
6,800
5,100
4,100
3,800
3,481
-8.4%
5,700
4,000
3,000
2,700
1,027
-61.9%
income
Ordinary
5,600
4,100
3,100
3,100
2,568
-17.2%
4,500
3,000
2,000
2,000
387
-80.6%
income
Net income
*
*
*
*
*
+8.7%
3,500
2,400
1,700
1,700
1,200
-29.4%
4,000
2,900
2,200
2,200
2,391
* Net income attributable to owners of parent.
[Comparison with previous forecasts (Jan.2024) ]
- Decrease in Electricity sales due to decrease in Electricity sales volume in Electric business.
- Increase in expenses due to the impact of yen depreciation on Fuel costs and Purchased power costs in Electric business.
- Increase in Operating income in consolidated subsidiaries.
4
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Trends in Electricity Sales Volume
Electricity Sales Volume
(Unit: million kWh, %)
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Rate of
(Results)
(Results)
Change
Lighting
2,842
2,714
-128
-4.5
Power
4,231
4,251
+20
+0.4
Total
7,073
6,965
-108
-1.5
【Reference】 Power Generated and Received
(Unit: million kWh)
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Rate of
Com-
Com-
Electricity
Electricity
change
position
position
generated
generated
ratio
ratio
Coal
3,239
44.1%
2,470
34.2%
-769
-23.7%
OEPC
Oil
989
13.4%
1,016
14.1%
+27
+2.7%
LNG
1,651
22.5%
1,981
27.5%
+330
+20.0%
Total
5,879
80.0%
5,467
75.8%
-412
-7.0%
Other
1,470
20.0%
1,750
24.2%
+280
+19.0%
Total
7,349
100.0%
7,217
100.0%
-132
-1.8%
The demand for Lighting decreased compared with Year-on- Year due to the impact of power saving and customer switching to other suppliers.
Despite the impact of power saving and decreased demand in the industrial sector, the demand for Power remained almost unchanged from the previous year due to increase by customer switching to our company from other suppliers in the commercial sector and the recovery from the impact of novel coronavirus.
- Power generated and received was 7,217 million kWh, down by 1.8%. *
- Electricity generated of OEPC's Coal-fired thermal power was down by 23.7%. *
- Electricity generated of OEPC's Oil-fired thermal power was up by 2.7%. *
- Electricity generated of OEPC's LNG-fired thermal power was up by 20.0%. *
*Comparison with previous year.
5
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Non-consolidated
- Factors in Revenue and Expenditure Changes
(Unit: million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Rate of
Main factors in changes
(Results)
(Results)
Change
Electricity sales volume -2,387 Increased unit price +90,637
Ordinary
Electricity sales
171,462
169,798
-1,664
-1.0％
Fuel cost adjustment system -89,914
(Impact of lower fuel prices -64,197 Discount from the government's program of
electricity price sharp fluctuation mitigation -25,717)
revenues
Other income
43,686
56,922
+13,236
+30.3％
Subsidies from the government's program of electricity price sharp fluctuation
mitigation +25,717 Sold power to other suppliers -12,468
(Sales)
(213,383)
(225,609)
(+12,226)
(+5.7％)
Total
215,148
226,721
+11,572
+5.4％
Personnel costs
16,954
17,019
+65
+0.4％
Fuel costs
118,678
94,426
-24,251
-20.4％
Quantity -12,149
Unit price -13,367 (CIF -28,008 Exchange rate +4,984 Initial inventories +9,658)
Repair and maintenance costs
18,383
20,100
+1,716
+9.3％
Distribution +1,024(Typhoon Recovery +697) Internal combustion +821
Ordinary
Depreciation costs
18,493
19,995
+1,501
+8.1％
Thermal +795 Internal combustion +295
Purchased power costs
60,790
40,269
-20,521
-33.8％
Grant under Act on Purchase of Renewable Energy Sourced Electricity deduction
expenses
Thermal -12,425
Tax and other public charges
7,630
7,554
-75
-1.0％
-7,107
Interest expenses
1,062
1,597
+535
+50.5％
Average rate +294 Average balance +241
Other expenses
23,400
25,368
+1,967
+8.4％
Non-current assets retirement costs +1,552
(The coal unloader at the Gushikawa Thermal Power Plant +2,020)
(Operating expenses)
(263,965)
(224,581)
(-39,384)
(-14.9％)
Total
265,394
226,334
-39,060
-14.7％
(Operating income)
(-50,582)
(1,027)
(+51,610)
(－)
Ordinary income
-50,245
387
+50,632
－
Income before income taxes
-50,245
387
+50,632
－
Income taxes
-4,310
-813
+3,497
－
Net income
-45,934
1,200
+47,135
－
6
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Non-consolidated
- Trends in Data and Effects of Changes
- Main Data
FY2022
FY2023
Rate of
(Results)
(Results)
Change
Crude oil CIF price
$/bbl
102.7
86.0
-16.3%
Coal CIF price
*1
$/t
346.8
192.5
-44.5%
Exchange rate
Yen/$
135.5
144.6
+6.7%
*1 Our purchased prices.
■ Effects of Changes
(Unit:100 million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
(Results)
(Results)
Crude oil CIF price
*2,3
1$/bbl
5.1
6.9
Coal CIF price
*2
1$/t
1.9
1.8
Exchange rate
*2
1Yen/$
8.6
6.4
Electric energy demand
1%
0.0
4.4
Interest rate
1%
0.5
0.3
*2
Figures for effects of changes do not include data of Purchased power costs.
*3
Includes the effect of LNG.
7
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Consolidated
- Factors in Revenue and Expenditure Changes
(Unit: million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Rate of
(Results)
(Results)
Change*2
Sales
223,517
236,394
+12,876
+5.8%
Operating
-48,406
3,481
+51,888
－
income
Ordinary
-48,799
2,568
+51,367
－
income
Net
-45,457
2,391
+47,848
－
income*
- Net income attributable to owners of parent..
- By Segment (before eliminating internal transactions)
(Unit: million yen)
Electric
Construction
Other
business
Business
Sales
225,609
24,617
34,877
(YoY change)
（+12,226）
（+417）
（+2,884）
Sales to outside
219,859
4,625
11,909
customers out of total
(YoY change)
（+11,780）
（-218）
（+1,315）
Operating income
1,027
1,008
2,211
(YoY change)
（+51,610）
（-192）
（+607）
- Sales : 236,394 (+12,876)
- Factors for increase 】
- Increase in Sales in Electric business.
- Operating income : 3,481(+51,888)
- Factors for increase 】
- Increase in Sales in Electric business.
- Decrease in Fuel costs in Electric business.
- Decrease in Purchased power costs in Electric business.
- Ordinary income : 2,568 (+51,367)
■ Net income*
: 2,391 (+47,848)
By segment
- In "Construction Business" segment, Sales increased due to increase in internal construction work, despite decrease in construction orders from private sector.
- In "Other" segment, Sales increased due to increase in internal construction work and energy service provider (ESP) business sales.
8
The Okinawa Electric
Power Company, Inc.
Financial Results of each Company
(Unit: million yen)
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2022
FY2023
Change
(Results)
(Results)
(Results)
(Results)
(Results)
(Results)
(Results)
(Results)
The Okinawa Electric Power Company, Inc.
213,383
225,609
+12,226
-50,582
1,027
+51,610
-50,245
387
+50,632
-45,934
1,200
+47,135
Okidenko Company, Ltd.
22,282
22,321
+39
1,010
805
-205
1,073
852
-220
745
596
-149
Okiden Kigyo Company, Ltd.
4,788
5,902
+1,113
3
181
+178
27
205
+177
93
133
+39
Okinawa Plant Kogyo Company, Inc.
10,770
11,073
+303
358
788
+429
375
836
+461
307
601
+293
Okinawa Denki Kogyo Company, Inc.
960
1,091
+130
92
102
+10
118
148
+29
82
88
+5
O
Okiden Kaihatsu Company, Inc.
3,923
4,371
+447
628
519
-108
592
478
-113
343
327
-16
t
The Okiden Global Systems Company, Inc.
2,191
2,266
+74
25
146
+120
68
156
+87
102
101
-0
h
Okinawa Enetech Company, Inc.
1,273
1,124
-149
147
64
-82
154
76
-78
107
51
-56
e
r
Okinawa New Energy Development Company, Inc.
1,127
1,100
-26
115
-8
-123
107
-19
-126
76
-15
-92
Okisetsubi Company, Ltd.
1,214
1,652
+437
41
133
+92
39
11
-27
27
7
-19
FRT, Inc.
1,739
1,940
+201
133
138
+5
134
142
+7
38
92
+54
Progressive Energy Corporation.
4,025
4,367
+342
106
164
+57
116
164
+48
88
115
+26
The Reliance Energy Okinawa, Inc.
3,049
3,555
+506
142
173
+31
104
139
+34
80
109
+28
Reconciliations
-47,210
-49,982
-2,771
-627
-756
-128
-1,468
-1,012
+457
-1,617
-1,019
+599
Consolidated
223,517
236,394
+12,876
-48,406
3,481
+51,888
-48,799
2,568
+51,367
*
*
*
-45,457
2,391
+47,848
* Net income attributable to owners of parent.
9
