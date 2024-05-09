THE OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY PLC RC: 30894- Okomu - Udo, Ovia South West L.G.A P.M.B. 1449, Benin City. Lagos Office: Edo State, Nigeria. Tel: 01-84446337 E-Mail:okomuinfo@okomunigeria.com,compsec@okomunigeria.com

E-mail:lagosoffice@okomunigeria.com Web:www.okomunigeria.com

Benin, 9th May 2024.

Attacks on The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc's Premises by hoodlums

We wish to bring to the attention of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our shareholders and the general public the concerning events that transpired on The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc's ("Company") premises situated at Okomu-Udo Ovia South-West L.G.A, Edo State, on the 6th and 7th of May 2024.

On the 6th of May 2024, our Company fell victim to a violent attack perpetrated by hoodlums, resulting in the tragic loss of three of our esteemed rubber plantation workers. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and assure them of our unwavering support during this difficult time.

In a further disturbing development, the Company encountered another assault by hoodlums in the late hours of the 7th of May 2024 resulting in injuries to four of our workers. However, owing to the swift response and courageous efforts of our security personnel, the attackers were repelled before any further harm could be inflicted upon our employees or property.

As of this notice, the intentions behind the attacks remain unclear. However, our Company, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, is actively investigating the matter to ascertain the motives of the perpetrators and to ensure that justice is served.

Our Company remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel and assets and has already taken immediate steps to bolster security measures at our facilities.

In light of the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the affected individuals and their families, we urge all stakeholders to refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information regarding the incident.

We assure you that The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc will continue to cooperate fully with relevant authorities and will provide updates on any significant developments pertaining to this matter.

We thank you for your understanding and support.

Chukwuebuka Omerole

Company Secretary.

