THE OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY PLC RC: 30894- Okomu - Udo, Ovia South West L.G.A P.M.B. 1449, Benin City. Lagos Office: Edo State, Nigeria. Tel: 01-84446337 E-Mail:okomuinfo@okomunigeria.com, compsec@okomunigeria.com E-mail:lagosoffice@okomunigeria.com Web:www.okomunigeria.com

Benin, 18th March, 2024.

BOARD MEETING RESOLUTION

The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc (the Company) wishes to notify its shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 15th March 2024, and the Board of Directors amongst others, resolved as follows:

The Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 st December 2023 was approved.

December 2023 was approved. The proposal for declaration of a final dividend for the 2023 financial year at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on the 23 rd of May, 2024, was approved.

of May, 2024, was approved. A new Non-Executive Director, Mr. Idah Eghe Osaro was appointed.

The approved Audited Financial Statements will be released to the public on or before 30 March 2024.

Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and Insiders from dealing in the shares of the Company remains in place until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the 2023 Audited Financial Statements to the Public.

Chukwuebuka Omerole For: P.C. Obi & Co., Company Secretary.

Directors: G. Oyebode M.F.R (Chairman), G.D Hefer (South African) Managing Director, Dr. I. Chevalley (INED), P.A.E Eguasa JP, H. Fabri (Belgian), P. Fabri (Belgian), R. Helsmoortel (Belgian), A. Arhainx (French) Finance Director, Mrs. V. Shobo (INED), J. Bastrup-Birk INED)