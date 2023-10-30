An interim Dividend of N4.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to

appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 16th day of November,

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 17th of November 2023.

On 20th November 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 16th November, 2023 and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to

pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com,

complete and submit it to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and

Share