THE OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
30th September 2023
An interim Dividend of N4.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to
appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in
the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 16th day of November,
Proposed Dividend
2023.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 17th of November 2023.
Qualification Date
16th November, 2023.
On 20th November 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 16th November, 2023 and
who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to
Payment Date
pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available on the website of the Registrars: www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com,
E-Dividend Registration
complete and submit it to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and
Share
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Cardinalstone Registrars Limited
335/337, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.
Tel: +23417120090 Mob: +2347089091375
Email:registrars@cardinalstone.com
Registrar
Web:www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com
Chukwuebuka Omerole
eomerole@okomunigeria.com
Investor Relations
09059925654
Dated this 30th day of October, 2023
Chukwuebuka Omerole
P.C. Obi & Co.,
Company Secretary.
Directors: G. Oyebode M.F.R (Chairman), G.D Hefer (South African) Managing Director, Dr. I. Chevalley (INED), P.A.E Eguasa JP, H. Fabri (Belgian), D. U. Edebiri OON., P. Fabri (Belgian), R. Helsmoortel (Belgian), A. Arhainx (French) Finance Director, A. Ighodalo, Mrs. V. Shobo (INED), J. Bastrup-Birk INED)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Okomu Oil Palm Company plc published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 19:13:49 UTC.
Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc specializes in producing and marketing palm oil and natural rubber. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of palm oil (85%). The group also provides and palm cake for the cattle feed;
- sale of rubber (14.9%);
- palm oil processing (0.1%).