THE OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY PLC

RC: 30894-

Okomu - Udo, Ovia South West L.G.A

P.M.B. 1449, Benin City.

Lagos Office:

Edo State, Nigeria.

Tel: 01-84446337

E-Mail:okomuinfo@okomunigeria.com,compsec@okomunigeria.com

E-mail: lagosoffice@okomunigeria.com

Web:www.okomunigeria.com

Corporate Actions Announcement

THE OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

30th September 2023

An interim Dividend of N4.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to

appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 16th day of November,

Proposed Dividend

2023.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 17th of November 2023.

Qualification Date

16th November, 2023.

On 20th November 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 16th November, 2023 and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to

Payment Date

pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com,

E-Dividend Registration

complete and submit it to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and

Share

unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Cardinalstone Registrars Limited

335/337, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

Tel: +23417120090 Mob: +2347089091375

Email:registrars@cardinalstone.com

Registrar

Web:www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com

Chukwuebuka Omerole

eomerole@okomunigeria.com

Investor Relations

09059925654

Dated this 30th day of October, 2023

Chukwuebuka Omerole

P.C. Obi & Co.,

Company Secretary.

Directors: G. Oyebode M.F.R (Chairman), G.D Hefer (South African) Managing Director, Dr. I. Chevalley (INED), P.A.E Eguasa JP, H. Fabri (Belgian), D. U. Edebiri OON., P. Fabri (Belgian), R. Helsmoortel (Belgian), A. Arhainx (French) Finance Director, A. Ighodalo, Mrs. V. Shobo (INED), J. Bastrup-Birk INED)

