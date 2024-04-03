Corporate Actions Announcement

The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc hereby announces as follows:

Period Ended 31 December 2023

A Final Dividend of N14.00 for every ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to

appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 25th

Proposed Dividend of April 2024.

Proposed Bonus Nil

Closure of Register The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 26th of April 2024.

Qualification Date 25th April 2024

On the 23rd of May, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as of the 25th of April 2024, and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to

Payment Date pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on their website:www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com, complete and

E-Dividend Registration submit it to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Transcorp Hilton

Date of General Meeting Abuja on the 23rd of May 2024.

Cardinalstone Registrars Limited

335/337, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

Tel: +23417120090 Mob: +2347089091375

Email:registrars@cardinalstone.com

Registrar Web:www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com

Chukwuebuka Omerole

eomerole@okomunigeria.com