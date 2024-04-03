THE OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY PLC
RC: 30894-
Okomu - Udo, Ovia South West L.G.A
P.M.B. 1449, Benin City.
Lagos Office:
Edo State, Nigeria.
Tel: 01-84446337
E-Mail:okomuinfo@okomunigeria.com,compsec@okomunigeria.com
E-mail: lagosoffice@okomunigeria.com
Web:www.okomunigeria.com
Corporate Actions Announcement
The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc hereby announces as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2023
A Final Dividend of N14.00 for every ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to
appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 25th
Proposed Dividend
of April 2024.
Proposed Bonus
Nil
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 26th of April 2024.
Qualification Date
25th April 2024
On the 23rd of May, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as of the 25th of April 2024, and
who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to
Payment Date
pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available on their website:www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com, complete and
E-Dividend Registration
submit it to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants and
Share
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Transcorp Hilton
Date of General Meeting
Abuja on the 23rd of May 2024.
Cardinalstone Registrars Limited
335/337, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.
Tel: +23417120090 Mob: +2347089091375
Email:registrars@cardinalstone.com
Registrar
Web:www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com
Chukwuebuka Omerole
eomerole@okomunigeria.com
Investor Relations
09059925654
Dated this 3rd day of April 2024.
Chukwuebuka Omerole
P.C. Obi & Co.,
Company Secretary
Directors: G. Oyebode M.F.R (Chairman), G.D Hefer (South African) Managing Director, Dr. I. Chevalley (INED), P.A.E Eguasa JP, H. Fabri (Belgian), P. Fabri (Belgian), R. Helsmoortel (Belgian), A. Arhainx (French) Finance Director, Mrs. V. Shobo (INED), J. Bastrup-Birk INED)
Disclaimer
Okomu Oil Palm Company plc published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 13:17:09 UTC.