OLB : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 15, 2022

THE OLB GROUP, INC.

Item 3.01Notice of Delisting or Failure To Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On December 15, 2022, The OLB Group, Inc. ("we", "us" or "our") received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") notifying us that, for a period of 30 consecutive business days, we failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 as required for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), we have 180 calendar days, or until June 13, 2023, to regain compliance. If, at any time during the 180-day grace period, our closing bid price is $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, we will have regained compliance and NASDAQ will provide us with written confirmation of such.

If we do not regain compliance with the continued listing requirements during the grace periods, NASDAQ will give us written notice that our securities are subject to delisting. In the event of such notification, we may appeal Nasdaq's determination to delist our securities, but there can be no assurance NASDAQ would grant our request for continued listing.

Our common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market during the grace period, subject to our compliance with the other continued listing requirements of the NASDAQ Capital Market.

2