OLB : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

12/21/2022 | 08:59am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 15, 2022

THE OLB GROUP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-52994 13-4188568
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization) 		(Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
1120 Avenue of the Americas, 4thFloor, New York, NY 10036
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212)278-0900

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation to the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value OLB NasdaqCapital Market

Item 3.01Notice of Delisting or Failure To Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On December 15, 2022, The OLB Group, Inc. ("we", "us" or "our") received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") notifying us that, for a period of 30 consecutive business days, we failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 as required for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), we have 180 calendar days, or until June 13, 2023, to regain compliance. If, at any time during the 180-day grace period, our closing bid price is $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, we will have regained compliance and NASDAQ will provide us with written confirmation of such.

If we do not regain compliance with the continued listing requirements during the grace periods, NASDAQ will give us written notice that our securities are subject to delisting. In the event of such notification, we may appeal Nasdaq's determination to delist our securities, but there can be no assurance NASDAQ would grant our request for continued listing.

Our common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market during the grace period, subject to our compliance with the other continued listing requirements of the NASDAQ Capital Market.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 21, 2022

THE OLB GROUP
By: /s/ Ronny Yakov

Name:

Ronny Yakov
Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

OLB Group Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 13:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
